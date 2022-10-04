Hawick Legion and Stow go through to next round of football's Scottish Amateur Cup

Hawick Legion goal-scorer Moises Silveira on the attack against Polbeth United in the Scottish Amateur Cup's second round on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Stow won 3-1 at Summerston in Glasgow and Hawick Legion edged out West Lothian’s Polbeth United 1-0 at home to progress.

Langlee Amateurs, Earlston Rhymers, Gala Hotspur and Greenlaw were all knocked out, losing 2-1 at home to North Lanarkshire’s Gartcosh United, 3-2 at Glasgow’s Westwood, 6-0 hosting East Ayrshire’s Dean Fenwick Thistle and 4-1 near Stirling at Cambusbarron Rovers respectively.

Stow’s goal-scorers were David Brown at the double and Macauley Steele, and Moises Silviera was on target for Hawick Legion.

Hawick Legion's Ollie Stewart was yellow-carded for this tackle against Polbeth United on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Lewis Swaney got Langlee’s consolation effort, Scott Rice and Danny Simpson netted for Earlston and Cammy Falconer was on target for Greenlaw.

Other cup ties at the weekend saw Kelso Thistle and Eyemouth United Amateurs commence a final countdown until they meet at Kelso’s Woodside Park on Saturday, October 15.

That will be to contest this year’s Collie Cup, both having won their semi-finals, Thistle 4-2 on penalties at St Boswells after ending up all square at 2-2 following extra time and Eyemouth 4-1 hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

…. scored for Thistle, with Connor Shepherd and Kevin Robertson replying for their hosts, and Connor Lough twice over, Jake Rutherford and James Paxton netted for the Fishermen.

Newtown losing 1-0 at home to Tweeddale Rovers in the Border Amateur Football Association's A division on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Seven Border Amateur Football Association league games were also played on Saturday, three apiece in its A and B dvisions and one in its C division.

A 4-3 victory at Chirnside United saw defending A division champions Duns Amateurs go top of the table, albeit only on goal difference from second-placed Langlee, having played two games more. Now on 12 points from six games, their scorers at the weekend were Conor Devaney twice, Jonny Simpson and Luke Strangeways, with Daniel Pattenden, Jake Lough and Sean Lackenby on target for their hosts, reduced to ten men by a 68th-minute red card for Dan Romaines.

Tweeddale Rovers won 1-0 at Newtown to leapfrog them into seventh place, thanks to a Grant Wilson goal.

The division’s other game was a 3-2 win for Langholm Legion hosting Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Ross Scott making a clearance for Hawick Colts against Biggar United during their 5-5 Border Amateur Football Association B division draw on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

In the B division, Leithen Rovers won 3-1 at Coldstream Amateurs, Selkirk Victoria ran out 3-0 winners at home to Hawick United and Hawick Colts played out a 5-5 draw hosting Biggar United.

Greg Zokas, Bailey Simmons and Reece Porter scored for Rovers at Coldstream; a Darren Munro hat-trick secured all three points for the Vics; and Ross Scott, Kevin Strathdee, Liam Lavery, Callum Hope and Aaron Swailes were on target for Hawick Colts.

Those results see Hawick Colts sitting second, with ten points from four games, two behind top dogs Ancrum but having played two matches fewer; Leithen third, on eight points from five games; and Selkirk eighth, with four points from five matches. Hawick United are bottom with three points from five games.

Saturday’s sole C division fixture was a 6-1 home victory for Jed Legion against Lauder, Craig Hall putting away all but one of their goals and Stephen Davidson netting the other.

Connor Shepherd on the attack for St Boswells versus Kelso Thistle in their Collie Cup semi-final on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

That win lifts Jed up to fourth place on six points from four matches, Eyemouth being top with 15 from five.

Bri Mitchinson on the ball for Hawick Colts against Biggar United at the weekend (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Lee Macrae in possession for St Boswells against Kelso Thistle in their Collie Cup semi-final on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

Tweeddale Rovers' Ross Meikle shielding the ball from Newtown's Craig French on Saturday (Pic: Bill McBurnie)