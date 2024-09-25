Hawick footballers bidding for new world record for biggest seven-a-side game

James Law, second from left, with colleagues at Decorative Door Products in Hawick ahead of Friday’s seven-a-side football world record attempt (Pic: EJW Media)

​Footballers in Hawick believe they’ve set a new world record for the most people playing a seven-a-side match.

​They staged that record attempt at the town’s Volunteer Park on Friday as a show of support for the wife of one of those involved as she continues her fight against motor neurone disease.

Kendra Law was diagnosed with progressive bulbar palsy, a type of MND in June last year, prompting colleagues of her husband James at Hawick’s Decorative Door Products factory to rally round and raise funds for MND Scotland in her name.



More than 320 footballers, all taking to the pitch for at least ten minutes each, took part in a continuous game lasting over nine hours.

They started at noon, initially intending to carry on playing overnight, but decided to call it a day just after 9.30pm, reckoning that the record was already in the bag by then, subject to verification by Guinness, publisher of annual books of records since 1955.

Their efforts have already seen their fundraising target of £10,000 topped by more than £5,000, with donations still being taken at https://www.justgiving.com/page/kendraandddpwrattempt

They won’t find out if their world record attempt has succeeded for a while yet as they’re still compiling evidence for Guinness and are expecting to submit it within the next week or two but they’re hopeful of getting the thumbs-up.

“There actually isn’t an existing record for seven-a-side football,” said Hawick United stalwart Kevin Strathdee, general manager at the Burnfoot Industrial Estate factory and one of the event’s organisers, along with Shona Redpath and Chris Regan.

“There’s one for five-a-side but not for seven-a-side, so went for the one with no record to break so we could concentrate on making as much money as we could for MND Scotland.

“We’ve basically set a new record, we hope.

“The team at DDP are a small, close-knit one, and when we found out that Kendra had been diagnosed with MND, we knew that we had to do something.

“We were thinking of things to do – like shaving hair, running, all that kind of stuff – but it’d all been done before, so we decided to think outside the box a bit.

“Me and the staff here got together and sat round the table and asked what can we do that’s different, and this was completely different, so that’s what we went for.

“A lot of the staff here are involved with, and passionate about, football and we thought that, through football, we could try to create a lasting legacy.

“Some folk just played for ten minutes, as planned, but others kept going for half an hour or an hour or two.”

Strathdee was delighted by the backing given to the event, saying: “The response we got from everybody in the town and the wider community was really good, and James and Kendra have been taken aback by what we’ve all done for them – overwhelmed, I’d say.”

The event’s two starting VIIs were replaced by 309 substitutes over the following nine-plus hours, adding up to a total turnout of 323, 40 of them employed at DDP.