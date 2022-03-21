Hawick Colts still on top of region's amateur football C league despite back-to-back defeats

Goal-scorer Davis Hope on the ball for Hawick Waverley versus Tweeddale Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That followed the 5-2 away defeat at Spittal Rovers at the end of February that curtailed a nine-game winning streak stretching back to the start of the season in mid-August.

Manager Geo Shepherd’s side are still top of their division but, with 27 points from 11 games, they’re now only three points ahead of second-placed Spittal and the Northumbrians have three games in hand on them.

Their scorers at Wilton Lodge Park at the weekend were Sean Clarke and Liam Lavery, with Callum Peoples netting twice for their fifth-placed visitors and Lee McCrae adding another.

Ross Douglas on the attack for Hawick Colts against St Boswells (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Spittal kept up their title challenge with a 3-1 win away to Berwick Colts at the weekend.

The two other C division games played were a 2-1 win for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs against Tweeddale Rovers Colts and a loss by the same scoreline for Eyemouth United Amateurs hosting Berwick’s Highfields United.

A division table-toppers Duns Amateurs maintained their unbeaten record with a 1-0 win away to eighth-placed Langlee Amateurs, courtesy of a George Windram goal.

They’re now on 40 points from 14 games, 17 clear of second-placed Chirnside United, 7-1 winners away to basement side Ancrum on Saturday.

Aaron Swailes playing for Hawick Colts versus St Boswells (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Joe Condy scored four of Chirnside’s goals and Daniel Pattenden got a hat-trick.

Saturday’s only other A division game was a 2-1 home defeat for Hawick Waverley, their fifth loss on the bounce, by Tweeddale Rovers.

Captain Davis Hope put the hosts ahead at Wilton Lodge Park but goals by Nathan McDonald and Grant Wilson secured all three points for Rovers.

A 2-1 home defeat in division B for Hawick Legion by Selkirk Victoria completed a weekend of woe for the town’s amateur sides.

Hawick Legion's Gary Moffat tackling Selkirk Victoria's Jack Kerr (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hamish Murray scored for the hosts at Brunton Park, with Ryan Clapperton and Darren Munro netting for the Souters.

Second-placed Stow closed the gap on B division table-toppers Tweedmouth Amateurs to a dozen points with a 6-0 victory at home to Kelso Thistle.

That result leaves them with 30 points from 11 matches and they’ve got three games in hand on the Northumbrians.

Stow’s scorers were Hagen and Jordan Steele with two apiece, along with Andrew Callow and James Kerr.

Gala Hotspur, in third place with 21 points from 14 games, beat Jed Legion 5-2 at home on Saturday.

On the scoresheet for the Galashiels side were Mikey Gavana twice, Kenny Harrow, Stewart Robertson and Callum McNeill after a Connor Dickson double had put their visitors in front.

The two other B division fixtures played were a 3-3 draw for Earlston Rhymers at home to Coldstream Amateurs and a 3-2 defeat for Leithen Rovers at Biggar United.

The Innerleithen side’s scorers in South Lanarkshire were Blair Laurie and Bailey Simmons.