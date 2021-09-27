Hawick Colts in cup final after beating St Boswells 5-1, but Hawick Legion knocked out by Leithen Rovers

Sean Clarke celebrating after scoring for Hawick Colts at St Boswells (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick Colts beat St Boswells 5-1 away in the Collie Cup to book their place in its final on Saturday, October 9, at Happer Park in Greenlaw at 2pm, but Hawick Legion went out of the Wright Cup after being beaten 5-3 by Leithen Rovers.

Colts’ scorers were Sean Clarke twice, Michael Moir, Nathan Gillie and Kevin Strathdee, with Lee McRae replying for St Boswells.

Hamish and Callum Murray scored for Legion at Brunton Park, along with Deacon Law, with Bailie Simmons twice, Reece Porter, Sam Archibald and Michael Cockburn on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Ancrum's Sean Wood on the ball against Newtown (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Geo Shepherd’s colts’ side will play Spittal Rovers in the final of the Collie Cup as the Northumbrians saw off Eyemouth United 5-1.

Tweedmouth Amateurs await Leithen in the Wright Cup’s final on October 9 in Kelso as they beat Gala Hotspur 4-2 at home.

Luke Leah twice, Michael Antcliff and Aaron Hope scored for Tweedmouth, with Derek Watson and Gareth Wood netting for Gala.

One other cup tie was contested at the weekend, a Border Cup quarter-final, and it saw Newtown beat Ancrum 2-1.

Leithen Rovers' Kobe Stevens gets to the ball ahead of Hawick Legion's Hamish Murray (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Calum McGowan scored both Newtown’s goals at home at King George V Park and Stuart Spence put in Ancrum’s consolation goal.

Only one Border Amateur Football Association A league game was played and it ended in a 3-2 home victory for Hawick Waverley against Greenlaw.

In the B league, Biggar United beat Coldstream Amateurs 5-0 at home and Stow beat Jed Legion 4-1 away.

In the C league, Gala Fairydean Rovers’ amateurs lost 2-1 away to Berwick Colts.

Kevin Strathdee putting in an aerial challenge for Hawick Colts against St Boswells (Pic: Bill McBurnie)

This weekend’s A league games, all starting at 2pm, pit Ancrum against Greenlaw, Chirnside United against Tweeddale Rovers, Duns versus Langholm Legion and Newtown against Hawick United.

In the B league, Stow play Hawick Legion, Selkirk Victoria host Leithen Rovers, Earlston Rhymers take on Tweedmouth Amateurs and Coldstream Amateurs face Jed Legion.

In the C league, Gala Fairydean Rovers host Berwick Colts, Highfields United play Eyemouth United, Lauder face Tweeddale Rovers Colts and St Boswells are up against Hawick Colts.