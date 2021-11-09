Hawick Colts four points clear at top of table after 4-3 win against Lauder

Finnen Gordon-Woolley on the ball for Hawick Legion against Leithen Rovers (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Manager Geo Shepherd’s side got back to winning ways in the league at home against Lauder on Saturday, prevailing 4-3, following their 5-2 Waddell Cup first-round defeat by Berwick Colts last month.

They’re now on 15 points from five games, putting them a win and a draw in front of second-placed Highfields United and with two games in hand on the Berwick side, beaten 4-3 at home at the weekend by Eyemouth United.

The only other C league game played on Saturday was between St Boswells and Tweeddale Rovers Colts, with the former winning 4-2 at home to go third, with 10 points from five games. That’s level on points with fourth-placed Netherdale Thistle but thhey’ve got a game in hand.

Duns remain top of the A league, with 21 points from seven games, after beating Tweeddale Rovers 5-1 away.

Langholm Legion sit in second place, with nine points from six games, after their 3-1 home victory over Newtown.

Greenlaw are third with seven points from as many games following their 3-3 home draw against Chirnside United.

Leithen Rovers notched up the weekend’s only home win in the B league, by 3-0 versus Hawick Legion.