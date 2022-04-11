Hawick Colts face Berwick Colts in Sanderson Cup final after beating Spittal Rovers 3-0

Langlee Amateurs goal-scorer Danny Simpson on the ball, under pressure from Hawick Waverley's Sam Kelly (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Two goals from Sean Clarke and one from Ross Douglas, all in the first half, were enough for the Borderers, holders of the Collie Cup after beating Spittal 4-3 at Greenlaw in October, to get themselves within an hour and a half of additional silverware.

Further Northumbrian opposition awaits in the final, to be played in Selkirk on a date yet to be fixed, in the form of Berwick Colts as they beat Lauder 3-1 on penalties in Saturday’s other semi-final after extra time ended with the two sides level on 2-2.

The weekend’s game was Hawick Colts and Spittal’s second meeting in the space of a week, its predecessor being a 2-2 draw in the league seven days earlier.

Danny Simpson celebrating after scoring his second goal for Langlee Amateurs against Hawick Waverley on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Both have further semi-finals coming up this Saturday, manager Geo Shepherd’s Colts away to Hawick United in the Forsyth Cup and the Northumbrians at home to Langlee Amateurs in the Waddell Cup.

Tweeddale Rovers are also in action in the former semis, at home to Eyemouth United Amateurs on Saturday, and Stow in the latter, hosting Greenlaw this Friday night.

Eight league fixtures were also played at the weekend.

A league leaders Duns Amateurs extended their lead at the top of the table with a 5-1 victory at home to Newtown.

Hawick Legion and Gala Hotspur playing out a 0-0 draw at the weekend (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

They’re now on 43 points from 16 games, 15 clear of second-placed Langholm Legion, but the Dumfries and Galloway side have five games in hand on them.

Luke Strangeways scored a hat-trick for Duns, with Josh Hebdon and Conor Devaney also on target and Matt Scott replying.

Third-placed Chirnside United and fifth-placed Langlee also racked up home victories, the former by 8-1 against Ancrum and the latter 9-2 versus Hawick Waverley.

Des Sutherland notched up a hat-trick for Langlee, with Danny Simpson adding two and Shaun Hardie, Stuart Noble, Graeme Clark and Matt Morrison one apiece. Evan Alexander scored both of Waverley’s goals.

Stow made up ground on B division table-toppers Tweedmouth Amateurs by beating them 1-0 away.

That victory, thanks to a seventh-minute Hagen Steele penalty, takes them to within three points of the Northumbrians with a game in hand.

The three other B division games played at the weekend were a 4-2 defeat for Selkirk Victoria at Coldstream Amateurs, a 2-1 home defeat for Jed Legion by Earlston Rhymers and a goalless draw for Gala Hotspur hosting Hawick Legion.