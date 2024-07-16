Hat-trick of signings for Berwick Rangers ahead of new Scottish Lowland Football League season

Goal-scorer Arran Laidlaw on the ball during Berwick Rangers' 5-3 pre-season friendly win at home to Haddington Athletic on Saturday (Photo: Ian Runciman)

​Berwick Rangers have made a hat-trick of signings in advance of their sixth Scottish Lowland Football League campaign starting at the end of the month.

Manager Thomas Scobbie has agreed deals with midfielder Cai McNamara, winger Matthew Collins and forward Jack Brown following all three making appearances as trialists during pre-season friendlies.

McNamara, 19, arrives from Scottish League One’s Edinburgh City on a two-year contract.

“I am really pleased to have Cai join the club,” said Scobbie, 36.

“He has been with the squad for a couple of weeks now and has really shown qualities that Berwick fans will love.

“He’s a dynamic player who can play in a number of positions with great energy and wants to get the ball down and play forward whenever possible.

“It is great to have added another young attacking player to the team and we are excited to see Cai develop in the black and gold.”

Collins, 21, joins from Lowland League rivals Caledonian Braves on a one-year deal after previously playing for Partick Thistle’s reserves.

"I am delighted to get a player of Matty’s quality into the club,” said ex-Falkirk defender Scobbie.

“He received numerous offers from clubs for next season but felt that coming to Berwick was the right step for him.

“He is a technically gifted player who likes to take defenders on and he will certainly offer us a lot in the attacking third.

“Matty also has an eye for goal, which is something we have been looking to add to the squad ahead of the new season.”

Brown, 20, arrives from Scottish League One’s Kelty Hearts’ under-20s and his new gaffer said: “I’m really happy to have Jack join the club.

“He is a young player who has really impressed in pre-season, especially as he is making the step up from under-20s football.

“He is a direct and pacey player, offering us something different in attack.

“His raw talent is very exciting and all of the coaches are looking forward to developing him further.”

McNamara and Collins featured in the Northumbrians’ warm-up wins at home to East of Scotland Football League premier division sides Haddington Athletic on Saturday gone and Dunbar United seven days earlier, by 5-3 and 3-2 respectively, with Collins scoring in the former. Brown netted against Dunbar but he wasn’t available for selection at the weekend.

Rangers’ next friendly, at home to Northern Premier League premier division side Morpeth Town this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm, is their last prior to starting their next league season at home to Linlithgow Rose a week later.

Their other scorers besides Collins against Haddington at the weekend were Liam Buchanan with a hat-trick and​ Arran Laidlaw, with Gary Windram, Tom Davies and Keir Russell on target for the East Lothian outfit.

Reviewing that match, Scobbie told the club’s Facebook page: “I thought attacking-wise we were really, really good and had some good inter-play and link-up with the strikers.

“We got into some good areas and obviously scored five good goals, but again there were some chances there where we probably could have, and should have, gone on to score more goals.

“It was really positive in terms of going forward and getting guys into good areas and creating chances, with Liam getting three, and Matty getting involved and Arran getting his first goal for the club was great.

“There were lots and lots of positives to take from the game in terms of our attacking play, but defensively there’s stuff we need to work on.

“We were disappointed to concede a couple of goals to set-plays, so that’s something we need to look at and identify where we went wrong and what we can do better.”