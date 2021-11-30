Hat-trick of amateur football games beat the Borders storms

Kelso Thistle's Lee Hogg on the ball against Hawick Legion (all pictures by Bill McBurnie)

The three games which beat the stormy winds were all in the ‘B’ Division, with Stow, Hawick Legion and Selkirk Victoria picking up full points.

Hawick Legion took on Kelso Thistle at Brunton Park and moved up to eighth place in the table after securing victory by the only goal of the game from Adamo Antonacci.

The win put them on six points and set them up well for this Saturday’s visit to Gala Hotspur.

Joey Moriarty of Kelso Thistle puts pressure on Jordan Hislop of Hawick Legion

Kelso were left in second-bottom slot on three points with still only one win to their credit this season, ahead of Saturday’s away match at Jed Legion.

At Yarrow Park, Selkirk Victoria strolled to a 5-0 victory over Gala Hotspur, despite being a man down with half an hour to play.

Selkiirk were praised for a “great result and effort from the lads”, while Hotspur turned in “another poor performance”, according to their Twitter feed.

Darren Munro and Craig Lowrie each hit two goals for Victoria, with Scott Learmond netting the other and goalkeeper Greg Fenton saving a Gala penalty kick.

Callum Murray, in Hawick Legion's black and green, edges ahead of Kelso Thistle's Lee Hogg

Selkirk, who play Stow at home this weekend, climbed to sixth place on 11 points, while Gala Hotspur are

one place below them on eight points.

Stow’s ‘man of Steele’ was on target with a brace of goals which helped them defeat Leithen Rovers away from home.

Jordan Steele struck twice late in the first half to give the Mill Road side a 2-0 victory and push them to second place in the table, behind leaders Tweedmouth Amateurs, with 18 points.

The Innerleithen hosts started off well before missing a penalty and went a goal down after 38 minutes, with Steele finishing off a Stow hit on the break.

Rovers probed for the equaliser but Stow broke again a minute from half time and Steele scored their second. Towards the end, the home side had David Meldrum ordered off for denying a goalscoring opportunity.