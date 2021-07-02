Gracie takes the helm at Hawick Royal Albert United

A new manager is in place at Albert Park

The East of Scotland Division One Conference ‘B’ outfit has appointed Jordan Gracie to the post.

A club Facebook message this week said he’d be joined by Mick McEwan and Mark Fiddes as assistants, alongside coaches Sam Burton and Doug Scott.

“Despite being only 33 years of age, Jordan has amassed coaching and management experience at various levels and age groups in the game, having worked with Hawick Youth FC, Hearts Ladies, Coldstream EOS and, latterly, as manager of Ancrum,” said the statement.