Goals galore as Vale of Leithen take on Peebles Rovers in pre-season friendly

Vale of Leithen hosting Peebles Rovers on Tuesday night (Photo: Kenny Holt)

The Scottish Lowland Football League side followed up their 2-1 win against Hawick Royal Albert United at the weekend by seeing off fellow East of Scotland Football League division one conference B side Peebles Rovers 4-2 at Victoria Park.

The game sparked into life in its very first minute as Robbie Renwick opened the scoring for the away side, and this was just the start of an action-packed beginning offering up four goals in the space of ten minutes.

Vale equalised on six minutes through Colin McParland before taking a 2-1 lead three minutes later thanks to a Kyle Kivlichan strike.

Peebles Rovers in action against Vale of Leithen (Photo: Joshua Holt)

On 11 minutes, Rovers were level again at 2-2 as Luke MacLean finished well from just inside the box.

The game settled down a bit after that lively start but sprung back into life in the 36th minute as Jordan Sykes arrowed a 35-yard shot into the top corner of the net, putting the hosts in front.

Peebles were reduced to ten men due to injury during a tepid second half, and the scoring was completed by Vale’s Fraser Stewart as they ran out 4-2 winners.

Peebles’ pre-season preparations continue away to Dunbar United this coming Saturday, July 3, and at Penicuik Athletic next Tuesday, July 6, and they’re back home at Whitestone Park on Saturday, July 10, to play Dalkeith Thistle.

Peebles Rovers going down 4-2 at Vale of Leithen yesterday (Photo: Kenny Holt)

Those games follow a 2-2 draw at Gala Fairydean Rovers and a 3-1 win at Ormiston, and club chairman Colin Macdonald is happy about what he’s seen so far, saying: “It’s been wonderful. It’s looking really, really positive for the new season.”

Vale’s two derby victories follow a 2-2 draw away to Midlothian’s Arniston Rangers on June 21.