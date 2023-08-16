​Goals galore as new Border Amateur Football Association season gets under way

Hawick Legion hosting Greenlaw at Brunton Park on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Goals galore were also the order of the day, with 71 scored all together and three matches hitting double figures​.

Saturday’s A division winners included last season’s runners-up, Langlee Amateurs, 7-3 victors at Chirnside United.

Defending champions Duns Amateurs got off to a losing start, however, going down 2-1 at Tweeddale Rovers.

Greenlaw starting the new Border Amateur Football Association A division season with a 3-0 win at Hawick Legion on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Jack Hay got a hat-trick for Langlee at Chirnside’s Comrades Park and Des Sutherland and Lewis Swaney both added doubles, with Robert Reid, Sean Lackenby and Daniel Pattenden replying for their hosts.

Goeorge Windram put Duns ahead at Peebles’ Kerfield Park but Greig Shortreed and Mikey Smith hit back to secure all three points for their hosts.

Saturday’s other top-flight winners were Earlston Rhymers, by 3-2 hosting Langholm Legion; Newtown, by 8-5 at home to Tweedmouth Amateurs; Greenlaw, by 3-0 at Hawick Legion; and Biggar United, by 2-0 against visitors Hawick Waverley.

Andrew Brown Phil Addison and Scott Rice were on target for Rhymers, with Keith Reid and Brian Mattinson getting on the scoresheet for their visitors.

Hawick Legion's Mark Long, right, challenging for possession against Greenlaw on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Louis Blacklock and Duncan Kemp scored hat-tricks for Newtown, with Calum Mcgowan adding a brace and Luke Leah, Gary Robertson, Dylan Gruter, Jamie Logie and Matthew Clark replying.

Ross Smillie and Kai Robertson scored for Greenlaw at Hawick’s Brunton Park and they also benefited from an own goal.

Eyemouth United Amateurs, last season’s old C division champions, carried on where they left off in the B division, beating Leithen Rovers 2-0 at home, thanks to goals from Stefan Kennedy and James Paxton.

The Fishermen kept up those winning ways on Tuesday night at Kelso Thistle, running up a 3-0 scoreline, Paxton netting again, along with Connor Lough and Jamie Robertson.

Hawick Legion's Cameron Rankine, right, being tackled during his side's 3-0 home loss to Greenlaw on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

The second tier’s other winners on Saturday were Ancrum, by 3-0 at Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs; Hawick United, by 3-2 at home to Gala Hotspur; Kelso Thistle, by 9-2 at Selkirk Victoria; St Boswells, by 5-2 at home to Jed Legion; and Berwick’s Highfields United, by 7-0 hosting Lauder.

The new season’s first, and so far only, draw arrived on Tuesday, Jed and Selkirk ending up tied at 2-2 at Jedburgh’s Elliot Park.

Tuesday’s other B division winners, besides Eyemouth, were Ancrum, by 2-0 hosting Hawick United; St Boswells, by 5-1 at Coldstream Amateurs; Leithen Rovers, also by 5-0, at Fairydean; and Lauder, by 2-1 at Gala Hotspur.

Five A division fixtures are due to be played tonight, with six more apiece in each division following this Saturday.

Hawick United on the attack during their 3-2 win at home to Gala Hotspur on Saturday (Pic: Brian Sutherland)

Tonight Greenlaw, Hawick Waverley, Langlee, Tweedmouth and Hawick Legion are at home respectively to Chirnside, Langholm, Earlston, Duns and Newtown.

This weekend’s A division fixtures see Duns, Hawick Waverley, Langholm, Tweeddale, Tweedmouth and Greenlaw hosting Chirnside, Newtown, Hawick Legion, Langlee, Biggar and Earlston respectively.