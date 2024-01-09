Goals galore as Border Amateur Football Association teams get back on ball for 2024

​Only seven of 11 Border Amateur Football Association fixtures scheduled for Saturday went ahead but those that defied the overnight frost responsible for three postponements made up for their lack of numbers with a glut of goals, yielding 55 between them.

Ben Dickson on the ball for St Boswells, with Lee Stephen giving chase, during their 12-1 win at home to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​The biggest scorelines of the day were to be found in the association’s B division, with new table-toppers Eyemouth United Amateurs handing out a 10-0 hiding to Jed Legion at home and basement side Selkirk Victoria being given a 12-1 thumping at St Boswells.

John Crawford scored four goals for Eyemouth at Warner Park, with James Paxton adding a hat-trick and Jamie Robertson a double, accompanied by an own goal from their visitors from Jedburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That double-figure victory lifts the Fishermen up to pole position in the league, level on 36 points with second-placed Highfields United but with a goal difference 17 better and, having played 14 to their Berwick rivals’ 16, two games in hand.

St Boswells' Ali Buchanan challenging Ross Purves for the ball during his side's 12-1 win at home to Selkirk Victoria on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

St Boswells move up to fifth place, on 24 points from 14 fixtures, after their demolition of Vics, six points adrift of second-bottom Lauder at the foot of the table on four from 13.

Ali Buchanan and Kieran Crawford both scored hat-tricks for St Boswells at Jenny Moore’s Road, with Connor Shepherd and Ben Dickson adding doubles and Daniel Drane and Jed Riddell also getting on the scoresheet for the hosts.

The division’s other three fixtures at the weekend were home wins for Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs, Kelso Thistle and Hawick United against Lauder, Gala Hotspur and Ancrum respectively, by 7-1, 4-1 and 2-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Netting for Fairydean’s ammies at Netherdale in Galashiels were Kai Macrae and Sam Ostle at the double, plus Gary Cleghorn, Reegan Stisi and Adrian Kulik.

Kieran Crawford on the attack for St Boswells during their 12-1 win hosting Selkirk Victoria on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Ewan Hutchison, Michael Pattinson, Shane Bonnington and Liam Hill scored for Kelso at Woodside Park, with Jordan Steele getting a consolation effort for their visitors from Galashiels.

Hawick’s scorers were Ross Scott and Aaron Swailes, with Sean Clarke on target for Ancrum.

Leithen Rovers were awarded a home win against Coldstream Amateurs as their planned fixture was called off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only two of five scheduled A division fixtures were played, both of them 6-2 home wins, for Duns Amateurs versus Tweedmouth Amateurs and Chirnside United against Tweeddale Rovers.

Jordan Gracie on the ball for Selkirk Victoria during their 12-1 loss at St Boswells on Saturday in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

The Dingers’ victory sees them reclaim top spot in the table, with 27 points from 11 fixtures, previous league leaders Newtown, on 25 from 15, having had a planned trip to Greenlaw postponed.

Their scorers at New Hawtorn Park were George Windram at the double, Sean Phillips, Liam Demarco, Jonny Simpson and Liam Longstaff.

Robert Reid scored a hat-trick for Chirnside, with Rory Williams, Sean Lackenby and Dean Cockburn also netting at Comrades Park and Jordan Sykes and Connor Thorburn replying for their opposition from Peebles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s seven league fixtures were accompanied by one cup tie, pitting A division outfit Earlston Rhymers against North Lanarkshire’s Craigneuk Thistle.

Thomas Milburn on the defensive during Gala Fairydean Rovers Amateurs' 7-1 win at home to Lauder in the Border Amateur Football Association's B division on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)