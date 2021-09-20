Goals galore as 28 netted in three cup quarter-final ties in Borders

Jack Oliver, in blue, in action for Selkirk Victoria against Kelso Thistle (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Both ties went the way of the away sides, Hawick Colts winning 6-3 at Netherdale Thistle and St Boswells 7-3 at Tweeddale Rovers Colts.

Those two victors now meet each other in a semi-final this coming Saturday at St Boswells at 2pm, with Eyemouth taking on Spittal Rovers in the cup’s other semi-final.

Hawick’s scorers were Sean Clarke and Scott Storrie with two each, along with Charlie Mitchell and Kevin Strathdee.

Sean Clarke on the ball for Hawick Colts against Netherdale Thistle (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

David Clamp scored two for the Galashiels side, with Kieran Crawford netting their third.

Scorers for St Boswells in Peebles were Kieron Butler twice, Siris Davidson, Connor Shepherd, Lee MacRae, David Richardson and Jamie Brown.

Doug Knox, Blair Moffat and Craig Collin replied for the hosts.

A Wright Cup quarter-final played on Saturday wasn’t short of goals either, Earlston Rhymers going down 7-2 away to Tweedmouth Amateurs.

Greenlaw beating Hawick United 4-0 on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Three A league games played at the weekend yielded 16 goals between them, with Hawick United losing 4-0 at home to Greenlaw, Duns beating Chirnside United 4-3 and Tweeddale Rovers edging out Hawick Waverley 3-2 at home.

That was small beer compared to the 22 offered up by the B league, though, with Stow thumping Coldstream Amateurs 7-0 at home, Selkirk Victoria beating Kelso Thistle 5-1 at home and Gala Hotspur losing 7-2 away to South Lanarkshire’s Biggar.

The other game of the day saw Langlee Amateurs prevail 2-1 at home against Langholm Legion in a Border Cup quarter-final.

This coming Saturday in the A league, Hawick Waverley host Greenlaw and Hawick United travel to Duns, both kicking off at 2pm.

In the B league, Biggar play Coldstream Amateurs, Jed Legion play Stow and Kelso Thistle play Selkirk Victoria, all at 2pm too.