Glenrothes confident they can compete in East of Scotland Football League’s premier division despite getting off to losing start

Glenrothes and Broxburn Athletic vying for possession on Saturday (Photo: Andrew MacPherson/Broxburn Athletic)

​Only a single goal scored a minute ahead of full-time separated Broxburn, ninth-placed finishers in the EoSFL’s top flight last time round, and their visitors, promoted at the end of last season after ending up fourth in the division below.

It took the Glens’ West Lothian hosts over an hour to find a way past visiting goalkeeper Brandon Connor, Errol Douglas netting at the back post from a Marky Munro cross on 65 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fifers got back on level terms 12 minutes later, thanks to Charlie Denton beating home goalkeeper Shaun Donoghue following a throw-in to score his first goal for the club since his arrival in August 2019.

The scoreline looked destined to stay that way despite chances at both ends but Broxburn were able to get their noses back in front on 89 minutes to secure all three points, Darren Downie sending a shot in off the Glens’ left-hand post after being set up by Nick Locke.

Looking back over that game, Martin, co-manager with Kev Smith, told the club’s website: “We were all excited to get started and the boys were itching to get out there.

“We started the first half really well, with a high tempo and aggression in our play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had some great patterns of play and created some good chances. I thought we had got ourselves in front but unfortunately the crossbar prevented that.

“At half-time, we asked the players to keep playing the way we were playing in the first half and believe we would get that goal.

“In the second half, it took us a while to get going again and we had to deal with a bit of pressure from Broxburn, and unfortunately we found ourselves 1-0 down halfway through the half.

“Charlie Denton scored a great goal to get us back into the game and we kept the pressure on Broxburn and again rattled the crossbar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Broxburn got a break of the ball in the last few minutes and scored to win the game, a prime example of how games are won by fine margins in this league.

“Overall, I was proud of the players’ attitudes and their performances all over the park.

“It was great to see we can compete at this level.”