Gala Hotspur still up for Scottish Amateur Cup but Hawick United go out
The weekend just gone was one to forget for the three Hawick amateur football sides in action as they all lost, conceding 13 goals between them and scoring only one in reply.
Hawick United, hard hit by illness and suspensions, were given the biggest battering on Saturday, losing their Scottish Amateur Cup first-round tie away to Burntisland United 7-0.
The Fife side’s scorers were Daniel Johnston and Liam Robertson with two apiece, and Owain Nicholson, Sean McCrossan and Andrew Stark also got on the scoresheet.
St Boswells were on the wrong end of an even less flattering scoreline in the same competition in Fife, going down 13-0 against Cupar Hearts.
The hosts’ scorers at Duffus Park were Richie Lawson with five; Mackenzie Williamson, Scott Napier and Kyle Baker with two each; and Gavin Moffat and Iain Boylan chipping in with one apiece.
Stow also went out of the cup, losing 3-0 away to Meadowbank, thanks to goals from Stu Adams, Euan Bell and Paul Martin.
Gala Hotspur fared better, however, beating East Vale 3-1 at home, with Duncan Kemp scoring twice at Netherdale and Josh Lamb adding another.
Five Border Amateur Football Association league games were also played on Saturday, with that handful of fixtures bringing further woes for Hawick’s participants.
Nine-man Hawick Waverley were beaten 3-0 away by Langholm Legion in the A league, their hosts having a one-man advantage by the end. Their scorers were Daniel Winter, Ali Little and Keith Reid.
Waverley’s Ali Willison and Davis Hope were sent off by referee Fraser Cameron, as was Langholm’s Brian Mattinson.
Also in the A league, Newtown lost 5-1 at home to Duns.
In the B league, Hawick Legion lost 3-1 at home to Tweedmouth Ammies, with Deacon Law scoring a consolation goal for the hosts at Brunton Park, and Jed Legion were beaten 3-0 at home by Biggar United.
In the C league, Netherdale Thistle drew 4-4 at home to Berwick’s Highfields United. Ashley Langford scored twice for the Galashiels team and Kieran Crawford and Kerr Mclelland also found the back of the net for the hosts.