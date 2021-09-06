Gala Hotspur still up for Scottish Amateur Cup but Hawick United go out

Hamish Murray playing for Hawick Legion against Tweedmouth Ammies on Saturday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Hawick United, hard hit by illness and suspensions, were given the biggest battering on Saturday, losing their Scottish Amateur Cup first-round tie away to Burntisland United 7-0.

The Fife side’s scorers were Daniel Johnston and Liam Robertson with two apiece, and Owain Nicholson, Sean McCrossan and Andrew Stark also got on the scoresheet.

St Boswells were on the wrong end of an even less flattering scoreline in the same competition in Fife, going down 13-0 against Cupar Hearts.

Netherdale Thistle skipper Ash Langford scored his side's first two goals against Highfields United (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The hosts’ scorers at Duffus Park were Richie Lawson with five; Mackenzie Williamson, Scott Napier and Kyle Baker with two each; and Gavin Moffat and Iain Boylan chipping in with one apiece.

Stow also went out of the cup, losing 3-0 away to Meadowbank, thanks to goals from Stu Adams, Euan Bell and Paul Martin.

Gala Hotspur fared better, however, beating East Vale 3-1 at home, with Duncan Kemp scoring twice at Netherdale and Josh Lamb adding another.

Five Border Amateur Football Association league games were also played on Saturday, with that handful of fixtures bringing further woes for Hawick’s participants.

Craig Howard on the ball for Highfields United against Netherdale Thistle (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Nine-man Hawick Waverley were beaten 3-0 away by Langholm Legion in the A league, their hosts having a one-man advantage by the end. Their scorers were Daniel Winter, Ali Little and Keith Reid.

Waverley’s Ali Willison and Davis Hope were sent off by referee Fraser Cameron, as was Langholm’s Brian Mattinson.

Also in the A league, Newtown lost 5-1 at home to Duns.

In the B league, Hawick Legion lost 3-1 at home to Tweedmouth Ammies, with Deacon Law scoring a consolation goal for the hosts at Brunton Park, and Jed Legion were beaten 3-0 at home by Biggar United.