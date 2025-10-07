Gala Fairydean Rovers’ winless streak v Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers extended to five games by 2-0 home defeat

Jamie Semple in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 loss hosting Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ winless streak against Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers was extended to five games by a 2-0 defeat at home at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Borderers haven’t got the better of any of their Scottish Lowland Football League fixtures against the capital city club since edging them 2-1 at home back in November 2022, having drawn once, 2-2 at home last December, and lost three times in the interim prior to the weekend – by 4-2 away a year ago, 7-0 on the road in January last year and 2-1 in Galashiels in November 2023 – though they’ve got another throw of the dice before this season is out come next year’s reverse fixture on Saturday, March 21.

Former Selkirk and Hawick Royal Albert striker Alieu Faye scored twice beyond home goalkeeper Reece Murray for manager Gary Jardine’s visitors, skippered by Marc Laird, on 40 minutes and 45, with opposite number Martin Scott’s hosts unable to find a way past visiting No 1 Adam Meek.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making up the rest of Fairydean’s starting line-up, captained by Danny Galbraith, were Kieran Moyles, Owen Calder, Gregor Lamb, Keaghan Jacobs, Ethan Dougal, Jamie Semple, Lennon Connolly, Jamie McMurdo and Jared Lyons, with Shea Dowie, Arnault Kasa, Lewis Hall, Che Reilly, Fletcher Patterson, Joe Wylie and Kieran Dolan on the bench.

Jamie Semple in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 loss hosting Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Fairydean and Strollers have been fifth-tier rivals since 2016 but their next opponents, Clydebank, are an unknown quantity, having only joined the same table in the summer as West of Scotland Football League premier division champions after a 3-1 aggregate play-off win against their East of Scotland Football League top-flight counterparts Musselburgh Athletic, drawing 1-1 with them away in East Lothian and beating them 2-0 at home.

Rovers haven’t gone up against Clydebank’s current incarnation, formed in 2003, or any of their predecessors dating back to 1874 before, so this coming Saturday’s match at Netherdale is a first.

Kick-off against manager Gordon Moffat’s Bankies is at 3pm.

The West Dunbartonshire outfit have hit the ground running in their new league and go into that visit second in the table, on 27 points from 11 fixtures, trailing table-toppers Linlithgow Rose by three points but with a game in hand on them.

Kieran Dolan in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 loss hosting Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Fairydean are tenth, on 16 points from 11 matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott, 39, wasn’t happy with his side’s showing at the weekend, telling footballer blogger Norrie Work afterwards: “It was a cagey game to start with, but once the Strollers got ahead, they had full control of the game and it was always going to be difficult for us.

“I thought we lacked quality. We had loads of possession of the ball without actually creating anything.

“I was disappointed with our performance and obviously with the outcome of the game, especially with it being at home as we want to try to utlise home advantage this year.

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 2-0 hosting Civil Service Strollers on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

“We hit the post and could have been 1-0 up and we scored a goal and the referee then pulled it back a bit too late after letting advantage run, and those small details within the game could have had a bigger effect than we realised at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you go 1-0 up and you’re at home and you’ve got possession of the ball and you’re forcing the opposition into a defensive block, you can gain momentum.

“It’s just one of those things and you’d like to think that over the course of the season, they’ll even themselves out.

“We just have to dust ourselves down and get back to winning ways as quick as we can.”

Work’s video can be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wNMk1_1mXgU