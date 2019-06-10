Gala Fairydean Rovers win charity walking football tournament

Gala Fairydean Rovers were in top form, winning six of their seven games and drawing the other as they secured the Kelso Walking Football Cup last Sunday.

Gala’s defence, marshalled by veteran skipper for the day Jim Mclaren only conceded one goal in the tournament, whilst at the other end John Dodds, Howard Edge, Gordon Rae and Jim Watters all scored freely.

After four hours of walking football, Gala finished an impressive six points clear at the top of the table.

Eight teams from throughout the Borders took part in the event which was held on the Kelso High School playing fields.

Kelso entered two teams, Kelso Queen’s Head and Kelso Plexus as did Gala, the Reds and the Whites. Hawick, Peebles, Gretna and Lauder made up the numbers.

Kelso’s walking footballers have chosen to support the Alzheimer’s charity and their befriending service as they support their aim that no one person or family should face the disease alone.

A number of volunteers from Alzheimers’ Scotland were present at the event and all funds raised will go to the charity.

Gala’s coach Mike Godsman who was unable to take part due to injury said: “This was a fantastic performance from both of our squads against some very tough opposition.

“Despite having no substitutes available, our experience from the national league and other tournaments stood the squads in good stead and a special mention must go to Lynne Marshall from the Scottish Borders Council for her cameo appearances for the Whites.”

Chairman John Hislop added: “I’d like to thank the organisers who did a fantastic job and also the young referees who gave up their time.

“Hopefully Alzheimer’s Scotland, which is a fantastic charity, will benefit from the proceeds raised throughout the day.

“The games were played in good spirit and it was nice to get ‘revenge’ against Gretna and Hawick who were the last two winners of our tournament at Netherdale.

“The fitness and social benefits of playing walking football are well documented but our main objective is for everyone to enjoy themselves and have fun.

“We play every Monday and Thursday at Netherdale between 2.30pm and 4pm and newcomers will be made welcome.”

The player of the tournament award went to Kelso Queen’s Head’s Steve Purvis.