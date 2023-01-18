Gala Fairydean Rovers welcome Dundee United and Partick Thistle prospects on loan deals

Gospel Ocholi playing for Dalbeattie Star (Pic: Dalbeattie Star)

Forward Gospel Ocholi joins from Scottish Championship side Partick Thistle and goalkeeper Ruairidh Adams from the Scottish Premiership’s Dundee United.

Both will be with the Galashiels club for the rest of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season after making their debuts in Saturday’s 4-2 victory at Celtic B.

Ocholi, 19, has previously been loaned out to Dalbeattie Star and Gretna 2008 and Adams, 18, to Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale.

Ocholi, a modern apprentice at Partick since 2021, made his first-team debut that year in a Premier Sports Cup group-stage fixture against Dumbarton.

Adams joined United as a 16-year-old from Lothian Thistle, having already made his senior debut in a Scottish Cup tie with Banks o’ Dee, playing for United’s B side of late.