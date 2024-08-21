​Gala Fairydean Rovers’ wait for first win of new Scottish Lowland Football League season continues

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 6-1 at home to East Kilbride last August (Pic: Thomas Brown)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers’ wait for their first win of the new Scottish Lowland Football League season goes on after a 3-0 defeat away to Broxburn Athletic on Tuesday.

​That loss in West Lothian extends the Borderers’ winless streak in the fifth-tier league to eight games, five of them this campaign.

Their last league victory was five months ago in mid-March, by 1-0 away to Stirling University, but they did get back to winning ways in the East of Scotland Qualifying Cup’s second round on Saturday, beating East of Scotland Football League third division outfit Edinburgh United by 3-1 on the road.

Broxburn’s scorers in midweek against manager Martin Scott’s visitors, reduced to ten men by a 22nd-minute red card for midfielder Ethan Dougal, were Bryan Mwangi on 23 minutes, Alassan Jones on 36 and Errol Douglas on 83.

That loss leaves Fairydean bottom of the table, level on one one point with the two teams above them, Broomhill and East Stirlingshire.

Next up is a visit to Netherdale in Galashiels this coming Saturday from East Kilbride, with kick-off at 3pm, and that’s a game the hosts go into boosted by the arrival of midfielder Tommy Sharp on loan from Scottish Championship side Livingston until January.

Their visitors this weekend are currently 16 league places and 14 points better off than them, though the South Lanarkshire side have played one game more, six to Gala’s five.

East Kilbride won the corresponding fixture last season by 6-1 just over a year ago, also beating Fairydean at home, by 4-2 in December, and in the Scottish Lowland Football League Cup, by 5-0 at home in March.