Gala Fairydean Rovers’ wait for first win ever against Albion Rovers goes on

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 2-1 away to Albion Rovers in Coatbridge on Saturday (Photo: Gala Fairydean Rovers)

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ wait for their first win ever against Albion Rovers goes on after being edged out 2-1 away to the North Lanarkshire side on Saturday.

Lennon Connolly put the Borderers ahead at Coatbridge’s Cliftonhill Stadium on 18 minutes and manager Martin Scott’s visitors, captained by midfielder Arnault Kasa against one of his old sides, kept hold of that lead into the second half, but two goals in the space of as many minutes, from Barry Duncan on 52 and Devan McColl on 54, extended opposite number Sandy Clark’s hosts’ ongoing unbeaten run versus Fairydean to half a dozen games.

They’ve won three of their five games against the Galashiels side since their relegation to the Scottish Lowland Football League in 2023 and drawn the other two, following on from handing out an 8-1 thumping to an earlier incarnation of the Netherdale club in the Scottish Cup in 1985.

Four fixtures into the new season, that result leaves Fairydean ninth in the table, on six points, with the other Rovers now a point and two places better off, and the Borderers will now have to wait until Saturday, January 24, for another chance to finally get one over on them, that being the scheduled date of this season’s reverse fixture.

Next up in the league for Gala is a trip to Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park next Tuesday to take on Heart of Midlothian B, with kick-off at 7.45pm, followed by a visit from further William Hill Premiership colts, Celtic’s, four days later at 3pm.

Before that, though, they’ve got a South Region Challenge Cup tie away to the East of Scotland Football League first division’s Bathgate Thistle in West Lothian this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Rovers go into next week’s away-day in the capital looking for back-to-back victories against the top-flight under-20s, having won their last meeting 4-0 on the road in February, with Danny Galbraith, Keaghan Jacobs, Jamie Semple and Liam Hoggan netting to make amends for a 5-1 defeat at home six months earlier.

February’s win at Ainslie Park was Fairydean’s first against Hearts B at the sixth time of asking, following two draws and three defeats since the youngsters’ arrival in the fifth-tier league in 2022.