Gala Fairydean Rovers up against seventh-tier opposition in round three of challenge cup

Kieran Dolan scored twice for Gala Fairydean Rovers away to Civil Service Strollers on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League

​Gala Fairydean Rovers go up against further lower-league opposition in this season’s South Region Challenge Cup this coming weekend.

​The Scottish Lowland Football League outfit host seventh-tier opposition in the form of Irvine Meadow XI at Netherdale in Galashiels this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

Their North Ayrshire visitors, currently 14th in the West of Scotland Football League’s first division, on five points from eight fixtures, made it to round three of the challenge cup by beating South of Scotland Football League side Wigtown and Bladnoch 10-0 away in mid-September’s round two.

Fairydean got there by seeing off East of Scotland Football League first division table-toppers Camelon Juniors 4-2 at home on the same date.

Round three of the cup is as far as the Borderers have got since 2021, having been knocked out by a 2-0 home loss to Stirling University in November of that year.

Since then, they’ve gone out in round two in October 2022, losing 5-2 away to Musselburgh Athletic, and round one in August 2023, going down 3-2 at Tynecastle.

This weekend’s cup tie follows a 4-2 league defeat away to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers on Saturday gone.

Kieran Dolan put Gala 2-0 up in the capital with goals on five minutes and 16 but their hosts hit back via Alfie Smith on 25, Mackenzie Scott on 26 and Marc Laird on 34 and 62.

That defeat leaves Rovers third from bottom of the table, on eight points from 12 fixtures, ahead of a visit from sixth-placed Tranent next Wednesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm.