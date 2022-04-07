Gala Fairydean Rovers through to cup semi-finals after beating Fifers 2-0

Gala Fairydean Rovers player-manager Martin Scott (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

That quarter-final match, at the Galashiels side’s Netherdale home ground, was originally scheduled for last Saturday but had to be postponed because East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Bluebell were unable to field a team then due to injuries and a Covid-19 outbreak.

Putting it back four days means player-manager Martin Scott’s side now face a fxture pile-up and will be playing two matches a week for much of the rest of this month to get through them.

They’re back in Scottish Lowland Football League action this coming Saturday at home to Broomhill, with kick-off at 3pm.

That’s followed by a Lowland League Cup pool play-off against regional rivals Vale of Leithen next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, at a venue yet to be decided.

That play-off for a quarter-final place was necessitated by the two sides finishing their south-east pool campaigns with the same number of points, one, and the same goal difference, -1, after drawing 0-0 with each other and both losing 1-0 to table-toppers Berwick Rangers.

Rovers return to league duties three days after that – next Friday, April 15, at 7.45pm – away to Rangers B.

Their next league fixture after that is also away, to Edinburgh’s Spartans, on Tuesday, April 19, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Rovers currently sit 11th in the league table, with 37 points from 29 games, and their Glaswegian opponents this weekend are two places and six points worse off, having played three more games than them.

Gala’s goals last night were scored by Marc Berry on 16 minutes and Ciaren Chalmers on 29.