Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray tells of relief at coming out as gay

Zander Murray in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Cumbernauld Colts in February (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The 30-year-old, with the Galashiels club since September 2019, is the first player in the Scottish men’s professional game to be open about being gay for almost three decades, the last being the late Justin Fashanu, at Airdrieonians in 1993 and Heart of Midlothian from later that year until his sacking in February 1994.

Murray says he decided to speak out to encourage other players reluctant to disclose their sexuality to open up too.

“It feels like the weight of the world is now off my shoulders,” the former Broxburn Athletic and Pumpherston forward told the Scottish Lowland Football League club’s website.

“The reason I have decided to do this now is twofold.

“Firstly, I was on holiday recently at a pride event and I have always been so closeted never to go to these things but I loved it.

“The vibe was brilliant and everyone was just being free and happy and it was great to just be me.

“I also want to help other players who are struggling with this as it isn’t easy for men, especially footballers, to deal with.”

Murray says he would previously decline to be tagged in social media posts in an effort to keep his sexualiry secret but “then I thought to myself ‘what am I doing? This is playing havoc with my life’, so at that moment, I thought enough is enough.

“I put a post on my social media telling folk I was gay. I didn’t need to sit the boys down in the changing room and tell them.”

He says his decision to speak out, like Blackpool forward Jake Daniels south of the border in May, has met with a positive response, adding: “The lads at the club have been so supportive.

“I have a really strong bond with everyone at the club and I have been blown away by the support.

“Before coming out, you think people will turn against you and you think the worst.

“It’s been lovely how much support I have had.

“I have done lots of research and I always keep an eye on media outlets to see if there are any platforms for young gay male footballers for support, but there are none.

“I would really like to look into and see what support can be given to other players to inspire them.

“In recent years, Jake Daniels has come out and then Craig Napier and Lloyd Wilson, both referees, have done the same.

“Of course there are gay footballers in our game and I have had lots of players get in touch saying they have read my post and they can’t believe how strong I am for doing this.

“It can be difficult and you can feel very alone. I knew I was different for many years, but with other people in the game coming out, it’s been amazing.

“Hopefully the Scottish Football Association can work with other leagues and partners and look at support and drive how we help other players. That support is greatly needed in the men’s game.

“Women’s football is another ball game. They are completely diverse and open, and that is something the men’s game should aspire to be.”

Among those to declare their backing for Murray is Rovers chairman Ryan Cass, saying: “Everyone at the club is fully supportive of Zander, and we are delighted for him that he feels comfortable to come out.

“Zander has shown great bravery and he has the club’s full support, and I am certain that he will get the support he deserves from all across the football family in Scotland.”