Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray available for East Stirlingshire trip after having red card downgraded
Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Zander Murray has had the red card he was show during last weekend’s Scottish Cup tie against St Cuthbert’s Wanderers downgraded to a yellow on appeal.
Murray’s sending-off on 53 minutes for a tackle deemed to be dangerous left the Galashiels side outnumbered for over a third of that second-round tie last Saturday in Kirkcudbright but his team-mates still went on to win 3-1, booking a third-round home tie against another Dumfries and Galloway team, League Two’s Annan Athletic, on Saturday, November 27.
Rovers manager Neil Hastings was unhappy with the 24-year-old’s red-carding, describing it as harsh after the game, and a Scottish Football Association disciplinary panel has now concurred after studying video footage of the incident.
A fast-track appeal hearing was held this week and it was agreed to downgrade Murray’s red card to a yellow and rescind his automatic suspension.
That means he will now be available for Gala’s Scottish Lowland Football League game against East Stirlingshire at the Falkirk Stadium tomorrow, October 30, with kick-off at 3pm.
Murray was one of three scorers for the Borderers last Saturday, putting away a penalty just before half-time, with Marc Berry and Daryl Healy also netting, on 35 minutes and 72 respectively.
