Gala Fairydean Rovers still up for cup after coming from behind against Rosyth

Daryl Healy, a goal-scorer at the double for Gala Fairydean Rovers last night against Rosyth, in action during Saturday's 1-1 draw away to Edinburgh University (Photo: Thomas

The ex-Berwick Rangers and East Kilbride striker showed some slick finishing to help the home side overcome their lively opponents.

Visitors Rosyth had the better of the opening stages and punished slackness in the hosts’ defence by breaking the deadlock through striker Tam Hampson after just six minutes.

The home side had chances to level but found the former juniors, playing their first match in Galashiels, a tough nut to crack, but they finally got their reward when the ball appeared to be going out of play but was delivered back across the box and Phil Addison bundled it home in a goalmouth stramash.

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Jack Beaumont playing against Edinburgh University at Peffermill at the weekend (Photo: Thomas Brown)

That equaliser gave Gala the confidence they needed, and three minutes after the interval Healy, 24, showed great composure by controlling the ball and firing an unstoppable left-foot shot into the bottom corner of the net.

It was Healy who proved to be the difference between the teams when he slotted home his second goal of the evening in the 66th minute and there was no way back for the East of Scotland Football League first division conference A outfit after that.

Gala striker Zander Murray picked up a second yellow card after appearing to win the ball with his challenge to put a dampener on the evening for the home side.

The Braw Lads will now travel to play another conference A side, Tweedmouth Rangers, in Northumberland in the second round of the tournament.

First, though, they have a Scottish Lowland Football League double-header at Netherdale coming up.