Gala Fairydean Rovers still second from bottom of Scottish Lowland Football League table after ninth loss of season

Liam Watt, seen here in prior action for Gala Fairydean Rovers, scored the second goal of their 3-2 home loss to Linlithgow Rose yesterday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers were hit by their ninth defeat of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season at home to Linlithgow Rose last night, November 6.

Keaghan Jacobs scored for the hosts at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium on 48 minutes and Liam Watt added another from the penalty spot four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the game but their efforts were outweighed by goals for their visitors from West Lothian by Connor McMullan on 39 minutes, Laurie Devine on 41 and Harry McMartin on 59.

That latest loss leaves manager Martin Scott’s Borderers second from bottom of the 18 team table on 11 points from 16 fixtures, one more than basement side Cumbernauld Colts and only one less than the two teams immediately above them, Cowdenbeath and Broomhill, their next opponents.

KIck-off against gaffer Zander Diamond’s Broomhill this coming Saturday in Dumbarton is at 3pm and that match marks the midway point of the current campaign for Rovers, though their hosts have a game in hand on them.

Rovers enjoyed mixed fortunes against the West Dunbartonshire outfit last season, edging them out by 3-2 away at the end of August 2023 but being handed a 7-2 hiding in the reverse fixture at home in March.