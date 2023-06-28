Gala Fairydean Rovers start pre-season fixture schedule with 1-1 draw at Kelty Hearts
The 20-year-old put his new club ahead on 43 minutes but Ross Cunningham hit back with an equaliser for their Scottish League One hosts with 11 minutes left to play, beating visiting goalkeeper Jay Cantley from 25 yards out.
Ciaran Greene captained the Galashiels side as regular skipper Gareth Rodger was out injured and Danny Galbraith was unavailable.
Centre-back Rodger, 29, is one of three players to have signed contract extensions keeping them at Netherdale next season over the last week or so, the others being midfielder Jack Beaumont and striker Allan Smith.
Rovers’ pre-season itinerary continues with an away game against further Fife opposition, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.
They then play North Lanarkshire’s Kilsyth Rangers at home on Saturday, July 8, at 2pm; West Lothian’s Broxburn Athletic away on Tuesday, July 11, at 7.45pm; and Midlothian’s Newtongrange Star at home on Saturday, July 15, at 2pm.
The Scottish Lowland Football League have yet to put out a fixture list for next season but they have confirmed the first three rounds of games to be played, Gala’s being away to Bo’ness United on Saturday, July 22, at 3pm and hosting East Stirlingshire on Tuesday, July 25, at 7.45pm and Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday, July 29, at 3pm.