Gala Fairydean Rovers start pre-season fixture schedule with 1-1 draw at Kelty Hearts

New Gala Fairydean Rovers striker Nicky Reid opened his account for the club on Tuesday (Pic: Tommy Lee)

The 20-year-old put his new club ahead​ on 43 minutes but Ross Cunningham hit back with an equaliser for their Scottish League One hosts with 11 minutes left to play, beating visiting goalkeeper Jay Cantley from 25 yards out.

Ciaran Greene captained the Galashiels side as regular skipper Gareth Rodger was out injured and Danny Galbraith was unavailable.

Centre-back Rodger, 29, is one of three players to have signed contract extensions keeping them at Netherdale next season over the last week or so, the others being midfielder Jack Beaumont and striker Allan Smith.

Rovers’ pre-season itinerary continues with an away game against further Fife opposition, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

They then play North Lanarkshire’s Kilsyth Rangers at home on Saturday, July 8, at 2pm; West Lothian’s Broxburn Athletic away on Tuesday, July 11, at 7.45pm; and Midlothian’s Newtongrange Star at home on Saturday, July 15, at 2pm.