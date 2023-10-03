"In recent weeks we’ve managed to get the results that have kind of backed up the performances.”

Gala Fairydean Rovers skipper Danny Galbraith (centre) celebrates with team-mates after Rovers scored against Gretna 2008 on Saturday (Pics Thomas Brown)

Goals from Ciaran Greene, Liam Watt (2) and Jamie Semple put Rovers on easy street before Gretna struck on 57 minutes through Robbie Ivison.

The Southern Reporter asked Gala Fairydean skipper Danny Galbraith the reasons for a recent turnaround for Martin Scott’s side which has come after a below par start to the season which saw Rovers only win once and draw once in their opening six games of the 2023-24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Galashiels born 33-year-old midfield ace replied: “We’ve just been continuing to do what we’ve been doing. I don’t think anything’s changed as such.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers boss Martin Scott surveys win over Gretna 2008

"I think we had a pretty tough run of fixtures earlier in the season. Although the scorelines were certainly more excessive than we wanted them to be, perhaps from the outside it looked like there was more wrong than there actually was.

"I think we always had the belief that we were kind of a work in progress and things were going in the right direction and thankfully we’ve seen that in results which adds some substance to what it is we’re trying to do.

"It would have been very easy to lose belief after the start we had and I think that could well have happened if we had let the scorelines dictate everything else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have got a lot of new players this year and I think it probably takes a few months for them to bed in.

Two-goal Liam Watt takes acclaim of team-mates after scoring

"In recent weeks we’ve managed to get the results that have kind of backed up the performances.”

Two-goal Watt earned the man-of-the-match award against Gretna and Galbraith is a fan of the player.

"One of Liam’s main qualities is that he can play in a variety of different roles,” the captain added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But playing in a similar position in the last few games has helped him. He’s a really good football player who will excel in our team because of the way we try to play.

Danny Galbraith hurdles a Gretna tackle

"As a team we all know how important he is to us.

"Liam has been playing next to Jack Beaumont and I’ve been kind of playing slightly further forward the last few weeks.

"There's kind of three of us in midfield but the two of them are in support of me so to speak.

"We had quite a few injuries earlier in the season where Jack missed a few games and we had to shuffle things about.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It meant that Liam Watt actually played right centre back at Linlithgow which is certainly not his position. He would probably be more comfortable playing in a wide area.”

Rovers, seventh with 17 points from 11 games, travel to Motherwell this Saturday to take on 13th-placed Caledonian Braves in the league, kick-off 3pm.

Galbraith said: “I know from the games against them in the last few seasons that it’s never been an easy game, probably about equal in terms of wins, losses and draws over the period.

"I think we are fully aware that we can beat any team on our day. But if we’re not at it, the nature of this league is that anybody can beat anybody.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There is absolutely no chance of us going into this game thinking that we’re the favourites.

"I think that was the most pleasing thing about Saturday is that it was a very similar game.

"Gretna have turned a corner at the lower end of the league and we have really struggled in games like that so far this season.

"But I think we really approached that game with the right attitude. We were really at it from the first whistle and had the game wrapped up at half-time really.