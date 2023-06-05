News you can trust since 1855
Gala Fairydean Rovers’ squad for their next Scottish Lowland Football League campaign continues to take shape with the addition of former FC Edinburgh striker Nicky Reid.
By Darin Hutson
Published 5th Jun 2023, 16:35 BST- 1 min read
Former FC Edinburgh striker Nicky Reid has signed for Gala Fairydean Rovers (Pic: Tommy Lee)Former FC Edinburgh striker Nicky Reid has signed for Gala Fairydean Rovers (Pic: Tommy Lee)
Former FC Edinburgh striker Nicky Reid has signed for Gala Fairydean Rovers (Pic: Tommy Lee)

The Edinburgh-born 20-year-old, set to arrive at Netherdale in Galashiels at the start of July, is currently at Rovers’ fifth-tier rivals Tranent Juniors, having signed for the East Lothian club in January after previously playing there on loan.

Reid scored an 89th-minute goal for Tranent during their 2-0 away win against Gala in February, the visitors’ other contribution to the scoreline being a 60th-minute Gregor Jordan own goal.

His other prior clubs were the capital’s Spartans, this year’s Lowland League champions, and Midlothian’s Penicuik Athletic.

Reid’s move to player-manager Martin Scott’s Borderers follows the arrivals of goalkeeper Jay Cantley from Stenhousemuir, former Hibernian youth midfielder Adam Watson and brothers Jamie and Kyle Semple.

Watson, 24, is back for a second spell at Gala, having previously played there on loan from the Edinburgh Scottish Premiership outfit’s under-20s from 2016 to 2018, later moving on to League 1’s FC Edinburgh and Tranent.

Jamie Semple, 22, is a striker previously at Motherwell, East Fife, Cove Rangers and Open Goal Broomhill, as well as playing for Scotland at under-17 to under-19 level.

His 19-year-old brother, a fellow ex-’Well youth player, is a defender also last at Open Goal Broomhill.

Heading in the opposite direction, both to Gala’s Lowland League rivals Cowdenbeath, are former Brechin City defender Gregor Jordan and ex-Selkirk and Berwick Rangers midfielder Ciaren Chalmers.

