Gala Fairydean Rovers sign ex-FC Edinburgh striker Nicky Reid
The Edinburgh-born 20-year-old, set to arrive at Netherdale in Galashiels at the start of July, is currently at Rovers’ fifth-tier rivals Tranent Juniors, having signed for the East Lothian club in January after previously playing there on loan.
Reid scored an 89th-minute goal for Tranent during their 2-0 away win against Gala in February, the visitors’ other contribution to the scoreline being a 60th-minute Gregor Jordan own goal.
His other prior clubs were the capital’s Spartans, this year’s Lowland League champions, and Midlothian’s Penicuik Athletic.
Reid’s move to player-manager Martin Scott’s Borderers follows the arrivals of goalkeeper Jay Cantley from Stenhousemuir, former Hibernian youth midfielder Adam Watson and brothers Jamie and Kyle Semple.
Watson, 24, is back for a second spell at Gala, having previously played there on loan from the Edinburgh Scottish Premiership outfit’s under-20s from 2016 to 2018, later moving on to League 1’s FC Edinburgh and Tranent.
Jamie Semple, 22, is a striker previously at Motherwell, East Fife, Cove Rangers and Open Goal Broomhill, as well as playing for Scotland at under-17 to under-19 level.
His 19-year-old brother, a fellow ex-’Well youth player, is a defender also last at Open Goal Broomhill.
Heading in the opposite direction, both to Gala’s Lowland League rivals Cowdenbeath, are former Brechin City defender Gregor Jordan and ex-Selkirk and Berwick Rangers midfielder Ciaren Chalmers.