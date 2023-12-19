Gala ​Fairydean Rovers set for rematch against Linlithgow Rose in cup after 6-1 loss in league

Gala Fairydean Rovers might have been given a 6-1 hiding at home to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday but they’ve been given a chance to make amends with a rematch in the first round of this season’s Scottish Lowland Football League Cup next year and that’s a prospect winger Danny Galbraith is relishing.

Allan Smith getting a tackle in for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 6-1 loss at home to Linlithgow Rose at Galashiels' Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Rovers host Rose at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium on a date yet to be confirmed either at the end of next month or start of February, with a second-round tie later in February against Stirling University or Cowdenbeath at stake.

Next year’s other first-round ties, besides Cowdenbeath hitting the road to Stirling, see Bo’ness United host Gretna 2008, Broomhill at home to East Kilbride, Berwick Rangers away to Caledonian Braves, Civil Service Strollers hosting Albion Rovers, Cumbernauld Colts at home to Edinburgh University and East Stirlingshire away to Tranent Juniors.

Semi-finals follow in March and 2024’s final will be held on Sunday, April 7.

Goal-scorer Jamie Semple in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 6-1 loss at home to Linlithgow Rose on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

Manager Martin Scott’s Gala side go into their cup tie on the back of losses home and away to Rose in the Scottish Lowland Football League, at the weekend and by 5-0 in the reverse fixture in West Lothian in August, but with a penalty shootout East of Scotland Cup final victory against them in Rosewell in March, after ending normal time tied at 2-2, to their credit.

Galbraith – suspended for Saturday’s game but there to cheer on his team, captained by Gareth Rodger – is looking forward to getting another crack of the whip against Rose, saying: “It’s a good opportunity.

“We’ve had two disappointing results against them this season but we’ve also had probably one of the best days in the club’s history against them in last season’s cup final too.

“Obviously, we’d have liked to have done better in the games we’ve had in the league but if there was one you’d have wanted to win, it would have been the cup final, so you sometimes need to look at these things in a bit more of a measured way.

Quinn Mitchell in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 6-1 loss at home to Linlithgow Rose at Galashiels' Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

“Nevertheless, we’ll need to do better than we did on Saturday if we’re going to progress in the cup, that’s for sure.”

Jamie Semple’s 68th-minute goal was the only contribution to Saturday’s scoresheet for Rovers, reduced to nine men by controversial first-half red cards for Ethan Dougal and Jack Beaumont, with Calum Rae netting for their visitors on 15 minutes and 24, Dylan Paterson in first-half stoppage time and just ahead of the final whistle, Louis Maguire on 50 and Paul Simpson on 82.

That loss, their tenth of this laeague season, leaves Gala 13th in the table, on 21 points from 19 fixtures, ahead of a trip to Heart of Midlothian B this Friday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, the Scottish Premiership colts currently being ten league places and 18 points better off than the Borderers.

That’s followed by a double-header against 15th-placed Berwick Rangers, at home next Tuesday and away on Saturday, December 30, with both those fixtures kicking off at 3pm.

Liam Watt on the ball for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 6-1 defeat at home to Linlithgow Rose at Galashiels' Netherdale Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Brian Sutherland)