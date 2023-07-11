News you can trust since 1855
Gala Fairydean Rovers: Semple strike earns draw for Fairydean in Kilsyth friendly

Gala Fairydean Rovers’ preparations for the upcoming Scottish Lowland Football League season continued with a 1-1 home friendly draw against Kilsyth Rangers on Saturday.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:48 BST- 2 min read
Kyle Semple on the ball against Kilsyth
Kyle Semple on the ball against Kilsyth

Rovers took the lead with a strike by new signing Jamie Semple after 10 minutes, but the away side – of the West of Scotland League second division – clinched a draw thanks to Ben Brady’s equaliser on 34 minutes.

The match came too soon for crocked Rovers defender Ben Herdman, who is continuing his recovery from an operation to his left knee in spring 2022 having last played two years ago, but he reckons that goalscorer Semple could be a key signing for the Galashiels side this term, as they look to match or improve upon last season’s 12th-place finish.

Herdman, 26, told the Southern Reporter: "We’ve got a good team this season, we’ve made some good signings including Jamie Semple.

Rovers boss Martin 'Jimmy' Scott and Steven Craig survey action (Pics Thomas Brown)
Rovers boss Martin 'Jimmy' Scott and Steven Craig survey action (Pics Thomas Brown)
“Him and his brother Kyle – a left back – is another one.

"I don’t want to put any pressure on us but Jimmy (Rovers manager Martin Scott) is always determined to win so he wants to be top half definitely.

“Hopefully we can do even better than last season. We won the East of Scotland Cup which was good.

“I trained at the end of last season, I just never played any games because there were only about five left.

Fairydean's Logan Boyle in action against Kilsyth
Fairydean's Logan Boyle in action against Kilsyth
“I’ve done some pre-season work but my knee’s not quite strong enough to play games yet.

"So I need to take some time to get in the gym and properly get back strong again and get back and play. Hopefully it’s not going to be too long.

"If I go into a game now I reckon I could end up injuring the knee again. It needs to be stronger before I can manage full contact.

"Everyone I have spoken to has told me that my left knee has to be as strong as the other one or I’ll be at risk of doing it again.”

Rovers continued their pre-season schedule with a at Broxburn Athletic on Tuesday night.

Their final summer friendly match is at home to Newtongrange Star this Saturday with kick-off at 2.30pm.