​Gala Fairydean Rovers return after three weeks off

Martin Scott watching Gala Fairydean Rovers' 2-1 loss at home at Netherdale to Cowdenbeath earlier this season (Photo: Brian Sutherland)

​Manager Martin Scott’s side begin their three-game run-in to the end of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season with a trip west to basement side Gretna 2008 and they’ll be hoping for back-to-back wins after beating Stirling University 1-0 away last time out in mid-March.

They’ll also be wanting to notch up a winning double against their Dumfries and Galloway hosts, having beaten them 4-1 in the reverse fixture in Galashiels at the end of September.

Their goals that time round were scored by Ciaran Greene, Liam Watt at the double and Jamie Semple, with Robbie Ivison replying for Gretna.

The Borderers go into this weekend’s away-day sitting 16th in the table, with 31 points from as many fixtures, two places and 23 points better off than their hosts.

Kick-off at Raydale Park is scheduled for 3pm.

This weekend’s game will be followed by a visit from Caledonian Braves on Saturday, April 13, and a trip to Cumbernauld Colts seven days later, both 3pm kick-offs too.

Rovers’ reverse fixtures against those two other sets of opponents didn’t go their way, having lost 2-1 to Braves in Motherwell in October and 4-1 at home to Cumbernauld later that same month.

Rovers’ goal against Colts was scored by Kyle Semple, with Billy Mortimer, Craig Holmes twice and Reg McLaren netting the other way.

Allan Smith was their scorer against Braves, with Ross McNeil and Cameron Breadner netting for their hosts.