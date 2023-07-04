Gala Fairydean Rovers captain Gareth Rodger challenging for a ball against Bo'ness United in October (Photo: Alan Murray)

The Galashiels side followed up a 1-1 draw at Scottish League One’s Kelty Hearts last Tuesday with a 3-0 win at East of Scotland Football League premier division outfit Hill of Beath Hawthorn on Saturday.

Jamie Semple scored two of their goals at the weekend, with a trialist putting away the other.

Gala host North Lanarkshire’s Kilsyth Rangers at Netherdale this Saturday, with kick-off at 2pm.

Admission is £5 for adults and £3 for concessions and premier club members. Children under 16 get in free if accompanied by an adult.

Player-manager Martin Scott’s Gala side round off their pre-season programme ahead of their next Scottish Lowland Football League campaign with a trip to EoSFL premier division side Broxburn Athletic next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, and a visit from EoSFL first division team Newtongrange Star on Saturday, July 15, at 2pm.

Lowland League chiefs have yet to put out a fixture list for next season but they have confirmed the first three rounds of games to be played.

Gala start their season away to Bo’ness United on Saturday, July 22, at 3pm.

Rovers won the corresponding match last term by 2-1 in October but lost to United 3-2 at home in the reverse fixture in February.

Kyle Johnston snatched a late winner for the visitors two minutes into added-on time in February, following goals by Thomas Grant on 58 minutes and Lennon Walker on 63 cancelling out two netted by home forward Gregor Nicol, on loan from Scottish Championship side Queen’s Park, on 23 and 42.

Two goals from captain Gareth Rodger earned the Borderers all three points against a United side reduced to ten men by a 58th-minute red card for defender Jamie McCormack in October.

The first, cancelling out Lewis Hawkins’ 36th-minute opener for the hosts, came from the penalty spot for the handball that led to McCormack’s sending-off and the second was a 63rd-minute header from a corner.