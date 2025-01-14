Gala ​Fairydean Rovers out to end four-match losing streak v Caledonian Braves

Gala Fairydean Rovers beating Caledonian Braves 5-1 at home in August 2021 (Photo: Thomas Brown)

​Gala Fairydean Rovers are hoping to end a four-game losing streak against Caledonian Braves next time out, a week on Saturday.

​That match on the 25th – at home at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels, with kick-off at 3pm – will be only the Borderers’ second of 2025, last Friday’s scheduled trip to Heart of Midlothian B having been called off due to their prospective hosts’ Ainslie Park pitch in Edinburgh having been frozen.

Manager Martin Scott’s side will go into that return to action after three weeks off hoping to end a losing run going back four games and a winless streak extending two fixtures further.

This season’s reverse fixture in Motherwell in July yielded a 6-0 hiding, following on from home and away defeats by 3-0 and 2-1 respectively last season last April and in October 2023 and a 4-0 loss at home the prior campaign in January 2023 and two draws on the trot in North Lanarkshire, 2-2 in July 2022 and 0-0 in December 2021, plus a Lowland League Cup knockout on penalties after tying 2-2 in April 2023.

Fairydean’s last win against Braves, formerly known as Edusport Academy, was back in August 2021, by 5-1 at home.

Their scorers that time round, with Neil Hastings as manager, were Marc Berry at the double, Daryl Healy, Calum Hall and current gaffer Scott, with Cole Starrs replying for their visitors.

Manager Ricky Waddell’s Braves are currently second in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, on 46 points from 23 fixtures, 14 places and 28 points better off than their hosts after the playing same number of matches.