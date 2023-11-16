​Gala Fairydean Rovers out to end five-match winless run at home to Bo’ness United next month

A 2-1 defeat away to East Lothian’s Tranent Juniors on Saturday extended Gala Fairydean Rovers’ current winless run to five games in all competitions.

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 3-0 at Bo'ness United in July (Pic: Scott Louden)

​That was their eighth loss of this Scottish Lowland Football League season and it leaves them 11th in the table, with 21 points from 17 fixtures, ahead of a visit from fifth-placed Bo’ness United on Saturday, December 2, with kick-off at Netherdale Stadium in Galashiels at 3pm.

That match offers manager Martin Scott’s Rovers side an opportunity not only to notch up their first win for a month and a half but also to make amends for their 3-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at Newtown Park back at the start of the season in July, thanks to two goals from Ryan Porteous and another from Scott Dalziel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows defeats by 4-1 to Cumbernauld Colts, 2-1 to Civil Service Strollers and a 0-0 draw with Albion Rovers, all at home, and a 5-2 Scottish Cup second-round knockout at Pollok ahead of Saturday’s loss at Tranent.

Their last win was by 5-0 away to basement side Edinburgh University a month ago this Saturday.

On the scoresheet for Tranent at Foresters Park at the weekend were Cammy Ross on 15 minutes and Alassan Jones on 45, with Danny Galbraith getting one back for the Borderers past home goalkeeper Kelby Mason from the penalty spot on 50.