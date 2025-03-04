Gala Fairydean Rovers off bottom of Scottish Lowland Football League table after 4-0 win at Hearts B

Keaghan Jacobs, left, and Danny Galbraith, pictured during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 2-1 loss at home to East Stirlingshire in February, both scored against Heart of Midlothian B on Friday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

A 4-0 win away to Heart of Midlothian B on Friday has lifted Gala Fairydean Rovers off the bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League table.

Safety is still a long way off for the second-bottom Galashiels side, however, as, with 22 points from 28 fixtures and 18 left to play for, they’re only three points better off than new basement side Broomhill, having played four games more.

A goalless draw for fourth-from-bottom Berwick Rangers at home to Cowdenbeath the day after has left only five points separating the four teams at the foot of the standings, so their fight for survival looks set to go the distance barring a sudden change in fortunes for one or more of them.

Fairydean’s win at Edinburgh’s Ainslie Park was their first against Hearts’ under-20s at the sixth time of asking, following on from two draws and three defeats since the capital colts’ arrival in the fifth-tier league in 2022.

Jamie Semple, pictured during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 6-1 loss at home to East Kilbride in August 2023, also got on the scoresheet away to Heart of Midlothian B on Friday (Pic: Thomas Brown)

It was secured by goals past home goalkeeper Lyndon Tas from captain Danny Galbraith from the penalty spot on 14 minutes, Keaghan Jacobs on 32, Jamie Semple on 54 and Liam Hoggan on 73.

Making up the rest of the visitors’ starting line-up were goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas, Lewis Hall, Che Reilly, Struan Mair, Ethan Dougal, Ciaran Greene and Jared Lyons, with Zach Balfour, Majid Suleyman, Michael Beagley, Jake Rennie, Joe Wylie, Liam Watt and Kieran Dolan as substitutes.

Welcoming what was only his side’s fifth win of the season, manager Martin Scott told football vlogger Norrie Work afterwards: “What we’ve been looking for over the course of certainly the last two months is trying to get that sort of performance, and if you get the performance, you get the result.

“We probably haven’t been the in-form team in terms of results and points returned, certainly over January and February, but there have been glimpses of that performance coming.

“What we really have to do is focus on consistency and that’s probably the same with a lot of teams in the league. If you’re consistent and you put a run of games together and you pick up more points, obviously even if you then lose, you’ve still got a chance of competing at the top end of the table, but we’ve not done that enough over the course of the season and that’s why we’re in the position we are in.

“There are four of us down there at the moment – it’s really competitive – and on their day, any one of those four can probably compete with anyone in the league.

“That’s testament to where the league’s going at the moment and how strong it’s getting. Year in, year out, it’s getting more competitive. Previously, you could get away with a period of not picking up results, but we’ve found out that now if you don’t put points on the board, you can quite quickly get cut adrift at the bottom end of the table.”

Next up for Rovers is a trip to East Kilbride this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

They go into that away-day looking to end a 17-game winless run against the South Lanarkshire side stretching back eight years, 15 of those meetings having ended in defeat and two in draws, including this season’s reverse fixture, a 4-4 draw at Netherdale Stadium in August.

Their last – and, to date, only – league win against them was by 3-2 at home back in August 2015.

Work’s full interview with Scott can be seen via his Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/norrie.work?locale=en_GB