Gala Fairydean Rovers now six points adrift at foot of Scottish Lowland Football League but reorganisation plans offer hope of reprieve from relegation

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing a pre-season friendly at home to East of Scotland Football League premier division table-toppers Musselburgh Athletic by 4-1 last July (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers now need to win at least two of their three remaining fixtures and hope that either second-from-bottom Broomhill and third-bottom Cumbernauld Colts, or both, slip up more than once to avoid ending up bottom of the Scottish Lowland Football League for the first time since their relaunch in 2013.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers’ 2-1 loss at home to sixth-placed Broxburn Athletic at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium on Saturday combined with a 2-1 win for Broomhill at Tranent at the same time has left them six points adrift at the foot of their fifth-tier standings, with only nine left to play for.

They’re now on 22 points, with Broomhill and Cumbernauld, beaten 1-0 away to Berwick Rangers at the weekend, both on 28 and fourth-from-bottom Berwick on 29, all from 31 fixtures and, as things stand, Fairydean’s goal difference of -28 is three better than that of their Dumbarton rivals and 14 superior to the Northumbrians’ but four worse than Colts’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even if other results don’t go their way and they end up bottom of the table, manager Martin Scott’s side, like fellow Borderers Vale of Leithen before them for two years running in 2020 and 2021, might be in line for a reprieve sparing them relegation to the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division.

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing a pre-season friendly at home to East of Scotland Football League premier division table-toppers Musselburgh Athletic by 4-1 last July (Photo: Thomas Brown)

That lifeline takes the form of a proposed reorganisation of the league expanding it from 18 teams to 32 – retaining Celtic and Heart of Midlothian’s colts – but splitting it in two tables of 16, one for the east of Scotland and the other for the west.

Such a move would require Scottish Football Association executive board approval but, if that is forthcoming, it’s believed that the new set-up could be up and running in time for next season, saving Fairydean from the drop this summer.

If it’s given the thumbs-up, Rovers would find themselves in the east division along with current fifth-tier rivals Berwick Rangers, Bo’ness United, Broxburn, Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers, Cowdenbeath, East Stirlingshire, Hearts B, Linlithgow Rose, Tranent and Stirling University, plus the Scottish Highland Football League’s Brechin City and the EoSFL top flight’s Musselburgh Athletic, Hill of Beath Hawthorn, Jeanfield Swifts and Haddington Athletic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making up the west division would be current Lowland League sides Albion Rovers, Broomhill, Caledonian Braves, Celtic B, Cumbernauld and Gretna 2008, plus current table-toppers East Kilbride if they fail to secure promotion to William Hill League Two via this summer’s play-offs, joined by newcomers Dalbeattie Star, Auchinleck Talbot, Benburb, Clydebank, Cumnock, Darvel, Glenafton, Pollok and Irvine Meadow XI.

Gala Fairydean Rovers losing 5-2 away to Musselburgh Athletic in the South Region Challenge Cup in October 2022 (Photo: Thomas Brown)

If East Kilbride – currently ten points clear in pole position and out of reach of third-placed Braves, second-placed Celtic B being ineligible for promotion – do go up, however, they could potentially be replaced by Rutherglen Glencairn or another West of Scotland Football League team.

Though Fairydean are the fifth-tier club that would benefit most from the proposed rejig, it’s believed to have been suggested by Brechin as a more southerly league would be handier for them and potentially the likes of fellow Angus outfit Forfar Athletic, currently second from bottom of the Scottish Profeessional Football League’s fourth tier, than the Highlanders’ league currently home to City.

Rovers’ goal against Broxburn at the weekend was scored by Joe Wylie on 26 minutes, with Errol Douglas and Kyle Bell netting for their visitors on 16 and 46 respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That was only their second meeting ever following the West Lothian side’s promotion to the fifth tier last year as EoSFL premier division champions and winners of a two-legged play-off against South of Scotland Football League champions Dalbeattie Star by 12-2 on aggregate, their first being a 3-0 win for manager Stevie Pittman’s team in last August’s reverse fixture, with Bryan Mwangi, Alassan Jones and Douglas on target for the hosts at Albyn Park.

Fairydean’s run-in continues with an outing to 13th-placed Stirling University this coming Saturday, followed by a visit from Broomhill the Saturday after and a trip to 14th-placed Gretna seven days after that, all 3pm kick-offs.

This campaign’s reverse fixtures yielded a 5-0 win hosting the Stirling students in November, a 3-2 defeat at Dumbarton later on that same month and a 2-0 defeat hosting Gretna in December.

Lewis Hall scored a hat-trick for Rovers against Stirling Uni, with Michael Beagley and Keaghan Jacobs on target as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Reilly put away both of Gala’s goals away to Broomhill, with Callum McKenzie scoring twice for their hosts and Cameron Rowley on target too.

Robbie Ivison and Reece Paterson scored the Dumfries and Galloway outfit’s goals in Galashiels just ahead of Christmas.

Fairydean haven’t come up against any of their potential new rivals this season, though they were knocked out of the South Region Challenge Cup’s third round by WoSFL first division outfit Irvine Meadow at home in October, with Euan Baird claiming the match-winner, and it was the same story the season before, having been knocked out of the Scottish Cup’s second round by 5-2 away to Pollok in Glasgow in October 2023, with Nicky Reid and Danny Galbraith scoring for the visitors and Ryan McGregor, Adam Forde and Hugh Kerr for their hosts.

Their last competitive meeting with one of their possible new rivals was a 5-2 second-round challenge cup defeat at Musselburgh in October 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers’ goals in East Lothian were scored by Lewis Grant and Marc Berry, with Jackson Barker at the double, Matty Knox and Aaron Murrell on target for their hosts and an own goal also going their way.

Gala also lost a pre-season friendly hosting Musselburgh last July by 4-1, with Jordan Smith, a trialist, Barker and ex-Rovers striker Nicky Reid scoring for the visitors and Kieran Dolan getting one back for their home side.