Gala Fairydean Rovers now safe from risk of relegation as East Kilbride vie for promotion to SPFL

Danny Galbraith in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their season-ending 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday, April 19 (Photo: Claire Kirkpatrick)

Gala Fairydean Rovers are now safe from any risk of relegation to the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division, thanks to Highlanders Brora Rangers being ruled out of challenging for promotion to William Hill League Two.

The Galashiels side’s season-ending 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 back on Saturday, April 19, looked to have all but secured their Scottish Lowland Football League survival and that’s been confirmed by East Kilbride’s 3-3 draw away to Brora on Saturday, following on from a 4-1 win at home seven days earlier, giving them a 7-4 aggregate victory in their two-legged play-off to decide which of them would go on to vie to go up.

That means it will be Lowland League champions East Kilbride rather than their Highland League opposite numbers that go up against fourth-tier basement side Bonnyrigg Rose in a two-legged play-off in pursuit of Scottish Professional Football League status, with dates to be confirmed.

It also means there’s now no prospect of Rose being relegated from League Two without East Kilbride going up, a scenario that could have led to second-from-bottom Fairydean facing going down along with basement side Broomhill after both ended up on 31 points from 34 fixtures.

That followed three victories on the bounce for manager Martin Scott’s Rovers to conclude their season, including one by 3-2 at home to Broomhill at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday, April 12, and a win by 2-1 for the Dumbarton side at home to Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park on Friday, April 25, to secure parity on points with the Borderers.

As things stand at the moment, however, Fairydean’s goal difference of -24, eight better than that of their relegation rivals, will keep them up, leaving Broomhill facing the drop.

A proposed Lowland League reorganisation expanding it from 18 to 32 teams and splitting it into east and west divisions is still under discussion, though, and could come to the West Dunbartonshire outfit’s rescue.

Fairydean captain Danny Galbraith is glad to be looking ahead to Rovers’ 13th fifth-tier season on the trot rather than, like Broomhill, going into summer hoping for a reprieve secured in a committee room rather than on a football pitch, saying: “These things are outside players’ control but we went into the game against Broomhill knowing that, at that point, the reconstruction plan had failed, certainly initially, putting so much more pressure on that match, so being able to deliver in those circumstances says a lot for the team.

Keaghan Jacobs in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday, April 19 (Photo: Claire Kirkpatrick)

“To win our last three games because we had to or we’d be relegated shows character, and thankfully everybody produced when it really mattered.

“We didn’t want to go into the summer relying on reconstruction giving us a get-out-of-jail-free card as what we signed up for at the start of the season was that the club at the bottom of the table would go down, so I was glad we were able to get the job done on the pitch.”

Winger Galbraith also paid tribute to the role played by his side’s supporters in urging them on when the odds had looked to be against them after they’d been left six points adrift at the foot of the table with only nine left to play for at the end of March.

“Having such a good crowd to cheer us on against Broomhill at home and winning in that manner, in stoppage time, really spurred us on for our last game at Gretna, and when we were over at Gretna and we had probably 100 Gala fans having travelled over, that really did help the team get over the line,” said the 34-year-old.

Goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-0 win away to Gretna 2008 on Saturday, April 19 (Photo: Claire Kirkpatrick)

“We owe a lot to the fans, particularly over the last few weeks of the season, for turning up in their numbers, especially those travelling all the way over to Gretna, and the fact we were able to send them home happy after winning three in three was abssolutely massive.

“We’re so grateful for the support we’ve had had when we’ve needed it most – being a community-based club, it means a lot to us – and thankfully we were able to deliver in those circumstances as well, which is what it’s all about.”