Gala Fairydean Rovers manager Martin Scott delighted by back-to-back wins ahead of visit from Celtic colts
That victory at the Falkirk Stadium, thanks to a goal from captain Danny Galbraith five minutes ahead of the final whistle, leaves the Borderers as they were in 15th place in the 18-team table but, on 28 points from 26 fixtures, they’re now two wins clear of third-from-bottom ’Shire, though their hosts have got a game in hand, and level on points with 14th-placed Broomhill.
Saturday’s win, Fairydean’s eighth of the current campaign, was their second on the bounce following a 3-0 Scottish Lowland Football League Cup first-round knockout of Linlithgow Rose at home at Galashiels’ Netherdale Stadium seven days previously and they’ll be hoping to extend that winning streak to three games at home to Celtic B this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.
The Scottish Premiership colts – currently ninth in the table, on 37 points from 24 matches – won the reverse fixture in Airdrie in August by 5-0, so player-manager Martin Scott’s men will have the added incentive of making amends for that display come the weekend.
Scott, 38 this Thursday, was glad to his side pick up another three points on the road at the weekend against opposite number Pat Scullion’s hosts, saying afterwards: “Overall, I think we probably deserved to win in terms of chances created.
“I thought we defended well when we were under pressure.
“It’s always a difficult place to come and they did have an attacking threat, especially down the left-hand side, but I think over the last two games we’ve been defensively solid in terms of our whole team shape and how we’re operating as units so I’m delighted to take that on into this game from the one against Linlithgow Rose and we’ll now try and build a little bit of momentum going into this season’s run-in.”
Scott is hoping his side’s injury woes this season are now beginning to abate and believes that will lead to an upturn in their fortunes, saying: “For the two previous games, I was on the bench myself, so that gives you a wee bit of a storyline as to how we were with injuries and personnel available at the time, but today we had a full quota on the bench. That was pleasing in itself, to have that option.
“When we made changes, our substitutes had a good impact on the game because they’ve got good energy, good legs and they were quite creative players that were coming onto the pitch.
“It was really pleasing as well to get everybody back.
“You do need a wee bit of luck and every team does go through the same sort of period, but I’ve always believed in the squad that we’ve assembled and I believe in every one of the players.
“Over the last two games, they’ve taken on board the game-plan and the structure within that and they’ve implemented that on match-days, so that was really good.”
Looking ahead to this weekend, he added: “It’s alway a tough game against Celtic.
“They were really good up at theirs last time and there’s no doubt about the quality they’ve got.
“It’s another tough game and we’re definitely underdogs but after back-to-back wins, hopefully there’s a bit of confidence in the camp at the moment.”
Scott also singled out winger Galbraith for praise and told of his happiness at having signed a deal keeping the 33-year-old at the club for next season, saying: “It’s a real boost for the club.
“He’s one of the players that have been almost ever-present since I took over and I think he’s played the most games under our coaching team’s stewardship.
“He’s so important in terms of end product in the final third. He can turn a game on its head in the blink of an eye, and the work-rate he puts in off the ball for the team is second to none.”