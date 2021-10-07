Gala Fairydean Rovers make it five wins on trot with 3-0 victory at Gretna

Calum Hall opened the scoring for Gala against Gretna 2008 last night (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

Gretna, with new manager Stephen Hatfield in charge, forced three corners in the opening stages as they aimed to make an instant impression on him, but the Galashiels side weathered that initial storm and with just four minutes on the clock Calum Hall cut in from the left and drilled a 22-yard piledriver into the bottom corner of the net.

After that, the visitors totally dictated play, pinning the Dumfries and Galloway side back deep into their own half, with skipper Jack Beaumont spraying passes across the park as Gala probed and pressed for a further breakthrough.

It came in the ninth minute when Ciaren Chalmers burst through the home defence and his shot squeezed over the line.

That dominance continued and a third goal arrived in the 33rd minute when Zander Murray spectacularly diverted a Beaumont delivery into the roof of the net with a volley.

After the interval, Gretna retreated into their own half to try and keep the score down and that plan worked, although Gala should have scored a fourth on the hour mark when they were awarded a penalty for handball.

Daryl Healy's spot kick lacked power and the Gretna keeper pulled off a fine save.

Gala continued to dominate but Gretna were dangerous on the break and almost pulled one back when a shot struck the inside of the post but bounced back along the line.

And Gala had keeper Dean Beveridge to thank for a brilliant slide tackle to foil a Gretna forward who had evaded the offside trap.

However, the visitors were coasting to victory, with Gregor Jordan and Lewis Hall outstanding at the back.

Unfortunately, a stramash in the Gala goalmouth in injury time as a corner was about to be delivered ended the game on an ugly note.

The result was four yellow cards, two for each team, with one of them going to Gala right-back Sean Docherty, currently on loan from Hearts, but as he had been booked earlier, he then got his marching orders.

With five wins in a row, Gala now face Civil Service Strollers at Netherdale this Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.