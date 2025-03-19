Gala Fairydean Rovers left two points adrift at foot of Scottish Lowland Football League by 2-1 loss at home to Cowdenbeath

Gala Fairydean Rovers have got four games left to save their season concluding with a trip to Gretna 2008 next month as they look to make amends for a 2-0 defeat in the reverse fixture at home in December (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Gala Fairydean Rovers have been left two points adrift at the foot of the Scottish Lowland Football League by a 2-1 defeat at home to Cowdenbeath on Saturday.

That loss at Netherdale in Galashiels, their 18th in 30 league fixtures so far this season, leaves them on 22 points, with a goalless draw at the same time for second-from-bottom Broomhill at home to third-bottom Berwick Rangers edging them both a point away from the relegation spot.

Broomhill are now on 24 points from 29 games and Berwick on 26 from 29.

Cowdenbeath’s scorers past home goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas were ex-Fairydean striker Daryl Healy within a minute of kick-off and Jamie Docherty from the penalty spot on 53 minutes, that spot-kick being awarded for a foul on Rhys Walker by Logan Sinclair, with Lewis Hall getting one back for their hosts beyond Josh Blair on 54.

That was the Fifers’ third win on the spin against Fairydean, following ones by 4-1 at home in August and 2-1 away in February.

Manager Martin Scott’s Rovers now have four games left to save their season and set themselves up for a 13th campaign on the trot in their fifth-tier league.

That run-in starts with a visit from sixth-placed Broxburn Athletic on Saturday, March 29, followed by a trip to 14th-placed Stirling University, Broomhill coming calling and an away-day at 13th-placed Gretna 2008 the three Saturdays after, all those games being 3pm kick-offs.

This season’s respective reverse fixtures yielded a 3-0 defeat in West Lothian in August, a 5-0 win hosting the Stirling students in November, a 3-2 loss at Dumbarton later that month and a 2-0 beating hosting the Dumfries and Galloway outfit in December.

Broxburn’s scorers at home to the Borderers were Bryan Mwangi, Alassan Jones and Errol Douglas.

Lewis Hall got a hat-trick for Rovers versus Stirling Uni, with Michael Beagley and Keaghan Jacobs also netting.

Ben Reilly scored both Gala’s goals away to Broomhill, with Callum McKenzie netting twice for their West Dunbartonshire hosts and Cameron Rowley adding another.

Robbie Ivison and Reece Paterson were on target for Gretna in Galashiels.