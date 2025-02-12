Gala Fairydean Rovers hoping to pick up first points for two months versus Albion Rovers as bid to beat drop goes on

That was their fifth loss in a row and it’s now just short of two months since they picked up their last Scottish Lowland Football League point with a 2-2 draw away to Linlithgow Rose.

Each one of those losses has seen the number of points available to Rovers diminish, leaving them with 27 to play for over their nine games between now and the end of the season – starting with a visit from Albion Rovers this coming Saturday, with kick-off at Netherdale Stadium at 3pm – so the sooner they start picking some up the better, according to captain Danny Galbraith.

Fairydean haven’t beaten the other Rovers in their three meetings since the North Lanarkshire side were relegated to Scottish football’s fifth tier in 2023, having drawn twice, 3-3 away last August and 0-0 at home the November prior, and lost once, by 3-0 on the road just over a year ago, but now would be a good time to start – or at least to take a further point off them – if they want to avoid demotion to the East of Scotland Football League’s premier division, says Galbraith.

Gala go into that game sitting second bottom of the table, on 18 points from 25 fixtures, but basement side Broomhill, on 16 from 22, are away to third-from-bottom Cumbernauld Colts, on 20 from 25, this weekend, so the Borderers could end up in the relegation spot if results don’t go their way.

“We need to concentrate on ourselves and not what happens elsewhere and we need to look to go and win that game,” said winger Galbraith.

“Our motivation on Saturday was to come away with at least a point, so to get nothing was a blow. We need to approach this weekend in a similar manner but make sure we do whatever we can to at least come away with something, given how important the games coming up are.”

Scoring three goals against Albion Rovers last time round will give Gala confidence that they can get past the Coatbridge outfit’s defence but they’ll be equally mindful, having also conceded three, that the same might well apply the other way, concedes Galbraith.

“We were 2-0 up in that game at half-time after having a really good first half, but then by ten minutes into the second half, it was two-all, so it was pretty unbelievable how much the game swung in a few minutes really,” he recalled.

“We know we can hurt them but, likewise, we know they have the ability to hurt us too, so it’s another really difficult game coming up.”

Keaghan Jacobs scored Fairydean’s goal against ’Shire on Saturday on 15 minutes, sandwiched by Lucas McRoberts’ opener past new goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas, on loan from Rangers for the rest of this season, on nine and Tony Coutts’ match-winner on 73.

“It was definitely not the result we were hoping for and we’re obviously disappointed to have lost a game we could have done with points from by such a narrow margin,” said Galbraith.

Saturday’s match is followed by a second-round Scottish Lowland Football League Cup tie away to current holders Tranent next Tuesday, with kick-off at 7.45pm, and – following five league losses on the spin to the East Lothian outfit since February 2023, including a 7-0 thumping on the road in September – that will also be a daunting proposition, according to the 34-year-old.

“That will be a really tough game,” he said. “They won it last year so no doubt they’ll be looking to defend it.

“We were well beaten there earlier in the season, so we don’t need any reminder of what we’re up against, but nevertheless it’s a one-off game and a chance to progress to the next round and that’s the way we’ve got to treat it.”

1 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v East Stirlingshire Liam Watt in action for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-1 loss at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales

2 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v East Stirlingshire Captain Danny Galbraith in possession for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-1 loss at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales

3 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v East Stirlingshire Loan goalkeeper Jacob Pazikas making a save for Gala Fairydean Rovers during their 2-1 loss at home to East Stirlingshire on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales