Gala Fairydean Rovers hoping to make amends this weekend for 5-2 defeat by East Kilbride last month

Gala Fairydean Rovers player-manager Martin Scott in action against Vale of Leithen on Saturday (Photo: Thomas Brown)

That’s a Scottish Lowland Football League game being played at Calderglen Country Park this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The Galashiels side, held to a 0-0 draw last weekend by Vale of leithen in the Lowland League Cup, go into that match 10th in the table, with 37 points from 28 games, seven places and 27 points worse off than their hosts but with a game in hand.

Zander Murray scored twice for Rovers in the reverse fixture at Netherdale three weeks ago, but a Cameron Elliott hat-trick, plus further goals from Neil McLaughlin and Joao Victoria secured all three points for the visitors.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game, Rovers player-manager Martin Scott said: “We’ve just recently played them at home so we’re fully aware of what they’re capable of in terms of their attacking threat but we will focus on us and try to exploit their weaknesses and play to our strengths.”

Scott and assistant gaffer Stevie Craig will have almost a full-strength squad to pick from on Saturday, they think, only Ciaren Chalmers and Phil Addison being absent.

On-loan Heart of Midlothian striker Ryan Schiavone might also be in contention to make an appearance later on as an ankle injury he’s been receiving treatment for has turned out to be less serious than first feared.

“He’s resumed training,” said Scott. “He’s back, so that adds another dimension.

“He should be a wee bit ahead of the game in terms of recovery because he’s had that full-time training at Hearts.”