Gala Fairydean Rovers hoping to get back to winning ways against Gretna after 3-0 loss to Hearts colts

Gala Fairydean Rovers player-manager Martin Scott (Pic: Thomas Brown)

That loss at Rosewell’s Ferguson Park – the scene of Rovers’ East of Scotland Cup victory against Linlithgow Rose six days previously – saw the Scottish Premiership colts leapfrog them in the Scottish Lowland Football League table, moving up to 12th place, with 41 points from 31 fixtures.

On the scoresheet for Hearts’ under-21s were Bobby McLuckie on seven minutes, Callum Sandilands on 42 and Murray Thomas on 66.

The Borderers fall to 13th place, on 40 points from 33 matches.

They’ll be hoping to add to that points tally against third-from-bottom Gretna at Netherdale in Galashiels this weekend, though, by making amends for their 3-1 loss in the reverse fixture in Dumfries and Galloway at the end of September.

Lewis Bell, Russell Currie and Aidan Munro scored for the hosts at Raydale Park that time round, with Lewis Hall netting a consolation effort four minutes into stoppage time at the end of the match.

Kick-off at Netherdale this Saturday is at 3pm.

That’s one of three league fixtures left for player-manager Martin Scott’s Gala side, the others being a trip to basement side Dalbeattie Star the Saturday after and a visit from 11th-placed Open Goal Broomhill the Saturday after that, April 22, both 3pm kick-offs too.

They’re followed by a Lowland League Cup first-round tie at home to Motherwell’s Caledonian Braves on Saturday, April 29, also at 3pm.