Gala Fairydean Rovers hoping to do double against Edinburgh's Civil Service Strollers

Gala Fairydean Rovers player-manager Martin Scott in action against Celtic B at the start of October (Pic: Thomas Brown)

That victory at Christie Gillies Park – secured by Allan Smith, Gareth Rodger and Danny Galbraith goals, with Jonny Moffat netting a consolation effort for the hosts just ahead of the final whistle – marked the start of a three-match winning streak for the Galashiels side.

They had to wait until the start of October for their next victory, however, by 2-0 at home to Dalbeattie Star, though they racked up another three-match winning streak beginning at the end of last month – seeing off Rangers B 2-1 at home and Cumbernauld Colts and Bo’ness United away, by 4-2 and 1-0 respectively.

That run of successes was brought to an end by Stirling University last time out – the students edging out their hosts at Netherdale by 3-2 on Saturday, November 12 – so player-manager Martin Scott’s Rovers side will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend.

Gala go into that rescheduled fixture – originally lined up for Tuesday, December 6 – sitting ninth in the Scottish Lowland football league, with 27 points from 18 games. That’s four league places and eight points worse off than their visitors. Kick-off at Netherdale is at 3pm.