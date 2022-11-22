Gala Fairydean Rovers hoping to do double against Edinburgh's Civil Service Strollers
Gala Fairydean Rovers are setting their sights on doing the double against Civil Service Strollers at home at Netherdale this coming Saturday, having beaten the Edinburgh outfit 3-1 in the reverse fixture in the capital at the end of July.
That victory at Christie Gillies Park – secured by Allan Smith, Gareth Rodger and Danny Galbraith goals, with Jonny Moffat netting a consolation effort for the hosts just ahead of the final whistle – marked the start of a three-match winning streak for the Galashiels side.
They had to wait until the start of October for their next victory, however, by 2-0 at home to Dalbeattie Star, though they racked up another three-match winning streak beginning at the end of last month – seeing off Rangers B 2-1 at home and Cumbernauld Colts and Bo’ness United away, by 4-2 and 1-0 respectively.
That run of successes was brought to an end by Stirling University last time out – the students edging out their hosts at Netherdale by 3-2 on Saturday, November 12 – so player-manager Martin Scott’s Rovers side will be hoping to get back to winning ways this weekend.
Gala go into that rescheduled fixture – originally lined up for Tuesday, December 6 – sitting ninth in the Scottish Lowland football league, with 27 points from 18 games. That’s four league places and eight points worse off than their visitors. Kick-off at Netherdale is at 3pm.
Rovers enjoyed mixed fortunes against Strollers last season, losing 3-2 at home last October and drawing 1-1 away in January, so they’re already two points better off this time round.