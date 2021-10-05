Gala Fairydean Rovers hoping for fifth win in a row after edging up to ninth in table

Zander Murray, seen here being congratuated by Ceiran Chalmers after scoring for Gala Fairydean Rovers against Rangers B the weekend before, opened the Borderers' account in Alloa on Friday (Photo: Bill McBurnie)

The Galashiels side will be hoping to chalk up their fifth win on the bounce against the Dumfries and Galloway side, on six points from 14 games, after seeing off Broomhill 3-0 at Alloa's Indodrill Stadium last Friday night.

Gala, having played 12 games, are now level with three other mid-table teams on 20 points – Caledonian Braves in 10th, East Kilbride in eighth and Celtic B in seventh – and only two points behind sixth-placed East Stirlingshire.

Next up for them after tomorrow’s 7.45pm kick-off is a visit from Edinburgh’s Civil Service Strollers this coming Saturday. October 9, at 3pm.

Strollers are currently fourth in the table, with 27 points from 14 games, only seven behind table-toppers Bonnyrigg Rose.

Gala were made to wait to get ahead against Broomhill last Friday after being restricted to half-chances in the opening 45 minutes and coming close to going behind as Gregor Jordan cleared the ball off the line during a goalmouth scramble.

They were rampant after the break, however, once Zander Murray drilled home the opener just 35 seconds after the restart.

Skipper Jack Beaumont's pinpoint deliveries from set pieces caused havoc in the Broomhill rearguard, with Cieran Chalmers and Daryl Healy heading just wide from close range.

Lewis Hall blasted over the bar from 20 yards shortly after the hour mark and minutes later Gala should have netted a second as they broke clear but Murray saw his header from inside the six-yard box tipped over the bar by home keeper Jamie Smith.

That second goal arrived in the 70th minute, however, after Calum Hall cut onto his right foot and sent a deep cross to the far post, picking out Healy, and his header across goal was nodded into the net by Marc Berry.

Berry almost got a second not long after when he outpaced the home defence but he fired his shot into the side netting.

Broomhill tried to rally in the closing stages but were up against a rock-solid Gala defence able to cope with everything thrown at them.