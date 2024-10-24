Gala Fairydean Rovers hit rock bottom after loss to East Stirlingshire in Falkirk

​Chris Inglis scored for their hosts at the Falkirk Stadium at the weekend on 36 minutes, with Lewis Latona adding another for manager Pat Scullion’s hosts on 68.

That eighth defeat of the current Scottish Lowland Football League season sees the Galashiels side drop one place to the foot of the fifth-tier table, with eight points from 14 fixtures, due to prior basement side Broomhill beating Cumbernauld Colts 3-0 on Saturday to take their tally to nine points and climb above them, with a game in hand.

’Shire, previously third from bottom, move up two places to 14th after beating the Borderers.

Manager Martin Scott’s Fairydean outfit only have one league win to their name this campaign, by 3-1 at home to Bo’ness United in September, and that was their first since March.

Next up for them, after a weekend off, is a visit from the last team they beat in the league prior to Bo’ness, Stirling University, that victory having been by 1-0 away seven months ago.

The Stirling students, currently sitting tenth in the standings, on 16 points from 14 fixtures, come calling at Netherdale Stadium on Saturday, November 2, with kick-off at 3pm.

In the interim, Rovers will be holding their annual general meeting for 2024 at their Netherdale clubrooms next Thursday, October 31.

It starts at 7pm and all members of Rovers’ premier club members are welcome to go along.

