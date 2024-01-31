​Gala Fairydean Rovers hit by third league loss on bounce away to Albion Rovers

Captain Danny Galbraith on the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers' 3-0 defeat away to Albion Rovers on Saturday (Pic: Thomas Brown)

​Two goals from Niyah Joseph, on 33 minutes and 65, and a header from Adam Fernie two minutes into first-half stoppage time earned all three points for the hosts at Coatbridge’s Cliftonhill Stadium, ligting them up to 13th in the standings, on 27 points from 19 fixtures.

That defeat, their 14th of this campaign, sees player-manager Martin Scott’s Rovers side fall one place in the table to 15th, with 25 points from as many fixtures, ahead of a trip to 16th-placed East Stirlingshire on Saturday, February 10, with kick-off at 3pm.

Rovers won the reverse fixture in Galashiels by 2-0 back in July so they’ll be hoping to notch up a winning double against manager Pat Scullion’s ’Shire in just over a week’s time.

Ahead of that, they’ve got a Scottish Lowland Football League Cup first-round tie at home at Netherdale to Linlithgow Rose this coming Saturday, also at 3pm.

Captain Danny Galbraith was disappointed by the acoount his side gave of themselves at the weekend, saying: “It was a tough game. It’s a difficult place to go.

“It’s a tough surface to play on, their grass pitch, and it hampered the way we wanted to play, but it was probably another good lesson for us that we’re going to have to adapt better to situations like that.

“We’re also struggling for numbers just now. The manager having to bring himself on tells you how stretched we are at present, but hopefully we’ll get some bodies back for the weekend as that would certainly help.”