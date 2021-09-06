Gala Fairydean Rovers go for goal against Borders rivals Vale of Leithen eight times over

Gala Fairydean Rovers celebrating after scoring one of eight goals against Vale of Leithen on Saturday, September 4 (Photo: Thomas Brown)

The Innerleithen side haven’t collected maximum points in the Scottish Lowland Football League since that 3-1 away win at Netherdale back in December 2019, the last time the two sides met, and their visitors from Galashiels weren’t minded to allow them to end that long-running winless streak at the weekend, knocking eight goals past their hosts without reply.

Daryl Healy put Rovers ahead from the penalty spot on 10 minutes, Zander Murray doubled their lead a minute later, Healy got another on 14 minutes, Marc Berry scored on 20, Murray got his second on 25 and his hat-trick on the stroke of half-time, Berry added goal number two on 56 and Martin Scott got Gala’s eighth with a quarter of an hour to go.

That win puts Gala in 11th place in the league with 14 points from nine games, having scored 21 goals and conceded 16.

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Calum Hall winning the ball against Vale of Leithen (Photo: Thomas Brown)

Vale, on the other hand, remain bottom of the table and still awaiting their first points of the new season 12 games in, having conceded 66 goals and scored just two.

Both Gala and Vale are about take a break from the league to try their luck in various cups, though the former are away to Celtic B this Wednesday, September 8, first at Penny Cars Stadium in Airdrie in North Lanarkshire, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Next up after that for Neil Hastings’ side is an East of Scotland Qualifying Cup game this Saturday, September 11, at Tweedmouth Rangers’ Old Shielfield ground in Berwick at 3pm.

Vale are away to West Lothian’s Pumpherston in the South Challenge Cup that same day, with kick-off at 2.30pm.

Gala Fairydean Rovers' Martin Scott tussling with Vale of Leithen defenders at the weekend (Photo: Thomas Brown)