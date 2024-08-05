Gala Fairydean Rovers facing third top-four team on trot tomorrow after 5-1 loss to Hearts B on Saturday

The Borderers are yet to beat Heart of Midlothian B after going down 5-1 at home to the Edinburgh outfit at home at Netherdale on Saturday, though they’ll get another shot on the road at the capital’s Ainslie Park in January.

Rovers have now lost to the Scottish Premiership colts three times – after prior defeats by 3-1 in December and 3-0 in April 2023, both away – and drawn against them twice – at home last July and in October 2022, with scorelines of 1-1 and 3-3 respectively – since their arrival in the fifth-tier league in 2022.

Another lot of top-flight under-21s are next up for Gala, Celtic B at Airdrie’s Excelsior Stadium, tomorrow, with kick-off at 7.45pm, and they go into that away-day looking to avoid a third loss on the bounce to the Old Firm bairns after being edged out 4-3 at home in February and given a 5-0 hiding away last August.

That’s followed by a trip to Cowdenbeath this coming Saturday, with kick-off at 3pm.

The corresponding fixture last season was a 2-2 draw last September, followed by a 2-1 defeat in Galashiels in February.

Hearts B’s scorers at the weekend past home goalkeeper Sam Scott were James Wilson on nine minutes and 25, Mackenzie Ross on 23, Callum Sandilands on 81 and Angus Stevenson on 90, with Kieran Dolan getting one back for the hosts just ahead of half-time.

Gala’s other starters, captained by Keaghan Jacobs, were Blair Sneddon, Aidan Cassidy, Lewis Hall, Ethan Dougal, Joe Wylie, Ciaran Greene and Liam Watt, plus a trialist, with two more trialists on their bench alongside Michael Beagley, David Maskrey, Ben Reilly, Reece Murray and Gospel Ocholi.

Though not happy with Saturday’s scoreline, Rovers manager Martin Scott reckons his side’s performance was an improvement on that put in during their season-opening 6-0 defeat away to Caledonian Braves seven days previously.

“We took part in the game, as strange as that may sound, for long spells,” he said.

“We created a lot of good opportunities.

“Probably the difference between the two sides was that in the latter stages Hearts were very strong, having made some substitutions, and put us under a lot of pressure and that took its toll on our guys.

“In both boxes they were a wee bit more clinical than us and they defended their box better than us on the day.

“I was disappointed with the overall result but I think there was progression from last week.

“I’ll take the positives from our performance and we’ll keep trying to build a wee bit more and put another layer on it and be more competitive.

“It’s difficult but we put last week’s performance down as a one-off and we did a lot of work in midweek and I think they took a lot of that on board against a very good Hearts side.

“It was a real challenge for us but I think the guys are taking the message on board to a certain degree. We have to be better in both boxes.”

Rovers are currently bottom of the table without any points and a goal difference of minus-ten, second-bottom Broomhill being above them by virtue of having conceded three fewer goals.

Cowdenbeath, fourth from bottom at the moment, with one point from two fixtures, will be the first team they’ve come up against outwith the top four thus far, Hearts being in pole position, Celtic B second and Braves fourth.

1 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v Heart of Midlothian B Liam Watt on the ball during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 5-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales

2 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v Heart of Midlothian B Goal-scorer Kieran Dolan in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 5-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales

3 . Gala Fairydean Rovers v Heart of Midlothian B Lewis Hall in action during Gala Fairydean Rovers’ 5-1 loss at home to Heart of Midlothian B on Saturday in the Scottish Lowland Football League (Photo: Thomas Brown) Photo: Thomas Brown Photo Sales